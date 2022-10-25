Johnstown businesses named to Best Places to Work in Pennsylvania

JOHNSTOWN, Pa. – The Central Penn Business Journal named three Johnstown businesses to its 2022 Best Places to Work in Pennsylvania.
Concurrent Technologies Corp. and its wholly owned affiliate, Enterprise Ventures Corp., were each named to the list, along with Wessel & Co. public accounting firm.
The awards are held in partnership with Best Companies Group, which manages the registration and survey process, analyzes the data, and determines the rankings. The assessment consists of an in-depth anonymous employee survey (75%) and a review of workplace policies, practices and demographics. The numerical rankings of all the companies to make the list will be revealed at an awards ceremony on Dec. 8.
Best Places to Work in PA identifies and honors outstanding employers in Pennsylvania. Companies are judged in the categories of small, medium, and large, based on the number of employees. CTC made the list of large employers.
Central Penn Business Journal has been a source of business news and information in Central Pennsylvania for the past 38 years. This year’s Best Places to Work winners demonstrate that a positive environment for staff creates a place where people are proud to work, Suzanne Fischer-Huettner, senior group publisher of Central Penn Business Journal said in a press release.
“These companies are making a positive impact on the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania by attracting talent and creating successful organizations,” Fischer-Huettner said. “We are pleased to join with the Best Companies Group to recognize these businesses.”
Wessel & Co. President and CEO Joel Valentine said he was excited for his firm to be recognized for 15 years in a row.
“We continue to put employees first,” he said. “We feel that employees who are happy at work do good work for their clients.”
Wessel & Co. and Enterprise Ventures Corp. were named for the honor among nearly 60 small businesses with 15 to 99 U.S. employees.
“We understand that our people are the driving force in our success, and we are honored to be included in this list,” said Ed Peretin, EVC president. “It’s gratifying that we are recognized as a top place to work, because we strive every day to give our team members the recognition they deserve for their outstanding work in support of our clients.”
Concurrent Technologies Corp. was among 31 large employers recognized with 250 or more U.S. employees.
“We are honored that CTC has once again been recognized as a best place to work in Pennsylvania, and we’re pleased that our technology transition affiliate, Enterprise Ventures Corporation, has received this distinction for the first time,” Edward Sheehan, Jr., CTC president and CEO said in a press statement. “CTC is celebrating its 35th anniversary this year, and we know that our long-term success is due in large part to our employees. It’s important to provide them with the best possible work environment that allows them to continue to provide solutions that make the world safer and more productive.”