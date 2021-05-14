This show allows viewers to experience art with their whole beings.
“The Mind’s Eye – The Art of Harry Price” is on display through July 2 at Bottle Works, 411 Third Ave., in the Cambria City section of Johnstown.
The African-American abstract artist uses the visual language of shape, color, form and lines to create composition and challenge the logic of perspective in an attempt to reproduce an illusion of visible reality.
“It’s important for us to represent all forms of artistry as creators, and we don’t have a lot of minority artists who exhibit here,” said Melody Tisinger, director of advancement and operations at Bottle Works.
“Moving forward, we want to continue to be diverse and showcase all people who are involved in the arts.”
The exhibit features 18 abstract pieces, predominantly in watercolor, by the Johnstown artist.
“His work makes you think, and there’s a lot of deep-layered messaging that you get from some of his work,” Tisinger said.
“It’s very relatable and has a real human message. You can personalize it and it can connect with everybody. I think that’s the beauty of abstract art in that it’s teamwork between the artist’s creativity and the viewers’ perceptions.”
Tisinger said Price’s works allow for introspection.
“It’s very thoughtful work,” she said.
“They are happy, vibrant colors with many layers. One of the things he talks about is how we sometimes mask our feelings, so we might be feeling a certain way but present ourselves in a different way, and his work is like that.”
Although Price has painted landscapes and seascapes, he said he gravitates more toward abstract because it’s as much the talent of the artist as it is an interpretation by the viewer.
“Some people see things in my abstracts that I didn’t intend and then I see them forever, so that’s something I like about it,” he said.
Price, a retired construction worker, said he has been painting and drawing since he was a child and does his artistry as more of a hobby.
“When I paint, I put on headphones and drift into a world of music and create,” he said.
“Sometimes I work on a painting for seven or eight hours straight because you can see it’s going in the right direction and you don’t want to stop.”
Price said for those seeing his work, the hope is they’ll have an appreciation for it.
“It’s not just my work, but for art in general,” he said.
To celebrate the exhibit, an opening reception will be held from 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday, where attendees will have the opportunity to meet with Price and discuss his work.
“This will give people a chance to connect with and learn more about Harry’s creative process, and also recognize the talent we have in our hometown,” Tisinger said.
Refreshments will be served.
There is a suggested donation of $5.
Registration is recommended by calling 814-535-2020.
There is no admission to attend the exhibition.
Gallery hours are 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesdays, 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Wednesdays through Fridays and 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturdays.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.