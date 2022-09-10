At first glance, this article will appear to be “religious” in nature.
However, as a lawyer, religion is not primarily what I am about. Rather, it is truth and facts and, in particular, the most important truth and facts anyone can confront in their lifetime.
Buddhism, Islam, Hinduism, Mormonism, etc. – truly are and self-identify as “religions.” However, “Christianity” is not a religion. It arises from Christ, Jesus – the Messiah – a real man whose birth and life for 33 years was well-witnessed by many and whose acts and teaching were observed and recorded in both secular history and Holy Scripture, all proving him to be Messiah, Son of God and our Creator. Christ came to earth to give real evidence of the one and only God and to serve as our model for living in an evil world. Most critically, Jesus came to offer to all peoples the only way to eternal salvation following man’s brief life in this world.
Incidentally, none of the great scientists – Galileo, Newton, Einstein, Hawking, et al. – have been able to offer a “scientific” or other credible explanation for the creation of either the universe or man – and while they do not (or will not) confess to believing in a personal God, they each allow for the existence of a “god-like, supernatural force that would explain the creation of the universe and all in it.”
Life for each of us is a term of mere years, be it 60, 70 or 100 – but a mere blink of the eye compared to the eternity that each of us will face after our earthly life. For the faithful, this eternity will be joyful with a new resurrection body on a renewed Earth, and a life without sin, sickness, tears or death.
For the apostate, eternity will not be mere death, but rather eternal punishment. Whether one believes this does not matter – it is truth assured by Christ and the Word of God. Given the strong freewill and freedom of choice gifted to each of us by God, most men – whether or not influenced by the spirit forces of Satan – will be led away from God, choosing self-rule and/or dedication to idols (money, sex, drugs, et al). Nevertheless, many are led to Christ by the Holy Spirit, God’s truth, history, a God-given conscience and/or enlightened teaching.
These Christ’s followers can be observed making their way along the narrow pathway of life in Christ, rather than the multitude cruising along life’s four-lane highway leading to hell.
If you are among the large majority who say, “I don’t believe in Christ,” or, “Not now, maybe later,” not wishing to take the time to read, hear or study history and the Word of God, know that there is a shortcut pathway that the Holy Spirit has used to lead many to the truth. This way is to read the firsthand witness, autobiographical reports of the hundreds of men, women and children (some as young as 5 years old) who have had “near-death” experiences – suddenly finding themselves in “Heaven.” Most of these folks have had “out-of-body” experiences meeting Jesus in Heaven. Most report that while they wished to stay, they were told they must return, as their “time had not yet come.” This surely occurred so that they could return and report their experience to nonbelievers – perhaps you.
Know, also, that some of these folks neither met Jesus nor experienced “Heaven.”
Rather, by God’s grace they were given a glimpse of “Hell,” coming away with a firm determination to quickly meet the living Christ.
