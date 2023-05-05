We cannot “have our cake and eat it, too.” Likewise, we cannot serve two masters. Thus, we cannot love both Jesus Christ and the world.
It is not enough to simply know – with our mind or intellect that Jesus is in fact Messiah/Christ, our Savior – we must also love and obey His word, and He (not ourselves) must be the Lord and Master of our lives.
As children of God, we must live in the world, and we must do so as citizens of Heaven, traveling through the world, laying up eternal treasures: our souls, character, knowledge of God’s word, prayers and all of our experiences in reflecting and acting out God’s word and love to others.
We must seek earthly treasures, all of which will vanish at our death. While God’s blessings, as with sunshine and rain, fall on all, it is critical to understand that only God’s children, for example, those who have accepted and serve Jesus as Lord, possess the following:
• Forgiveness of sins
• Righteousness
• Reconciliation and justification
• Eternal freedom and salvation from death
• Protection during the coming Great Tribulation in the world
• Direct communication with God through prayer
• The full armor of God and protection against the very evil spiritual realm
• An inner peace and joy that “passeth all understanding”
• Protection of our guardian angel
• The eternal presence of Jesus Christ and power of the indwelling Holy Spirit and comforter throughout all of life’s trials and tribulations; and
• Possessing the true meaning and purpose of life.
Key verses
God’s word for our daily guidance:
• God, our Creator, “is Sovereign over the Kingdoms of men.” Nothing occurs without His ordained will; He is in control. (Daniel 4:25; Job 37:13; Psalm 39, 33, 84, 96)
• “And we know that in all things God works for the good of those who love Him, who have been called according to His purpose.” (Romans 8:28)
• “For I know the plans I have for you, declared the Lord, plans to prosper you and not to harm you, plans to give you hope and a future.” (Jeremiah 29:11)
• “Many are the plans in a man’s heart, but it is the Lord’s purpose that prevails.” (Proverbs 19:21)
• “Commit to the Lord whatever you do and your plans will succeed. The Lord works out everything for His own ends.” (Proverbs 16:3, 4)
• “We are God’s workmanship, created in Christ Jesus to do good works which God prepared in advance for us to do,” (Ephesians 2:10)
• “Commit your way to the Lord, trust in Him. He will make your righteousness shine like the dawn – the justice of your cause like the noonday sun.” (Psalm 37:5, 6)
• “Jesus Christ is the vine, and we are the branches,” residing in the vine; branches may be natural or grafted in, are pruned by God to become more fruitful or cut away if not fruitful. The Holy Spirit is the life juice that runs through the vine. (John 15:1-6)
Joe Otto is an attorney from Rockwood.
