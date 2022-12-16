Most who consider or study this fundamental dichotomy do not do so in depth nor with open mind.
Many “fear” that, if they do so, they might conclude God is Creator, and they prefer a godless world and living life according to their own moral standards.
Others elect to postpone any such decision until “later.” Finally, since the Supreme Court stopped Bible readings and postings of the 10 Commandments in public schools in 1960, fewer folks today even entertain the study. This, after the Bible’s having been the standard textbook in America’s elementary schools over the first 100 years.
Many of the world’s “great minds” worship science as “god” and bow to evolution. Some do so because they feel God is a matter of opinion – as opposed to a fact, reality and truth determinable by study, science and conscience.
These “great minds” miss the basic point that if there is a Creator God, it is God who created both history and science, and man’s effort is to discover God’s scientific and historical facts.
Also note that many of these “great minds”, including Albert Einstein and Stephen Hawking – both professed non-Christians – recognized late in their lives that the world does in fact have an intelligent design, and thus there had to be an “Intelligent Designer.” Among these “designs” were the more recently discovered complexities of “DNA” along with what has now been proven to be an “expanding universe.”
Here are some proven facts and truths constituting conclusive evidence of a Creator God:
• Not one transitional vertebrate, essential to evidence of evolution, has ever been discovered despite desperate diggings.
• There are thousands of both external and internal proofs that the Bible is both the word and proof of God. Many proofs consist of its wholly accurate predictions, only possible with God.
• The world, its design and incorporation of all the related, fine-tuned workings of sun, moon, stars, ocean, gravity, salt water, oxygen, carbon and carbon dioxide, all required for sustaining life, plus the recent discovery that our universe is still expanding. (See Genesis, Job, Psalms, et al.)
• Variations of wondrous animals, birds, fish, trees, vegetables, fruits, flowers, food and natural resources, only possible as gifts created by God.
• Designs of many unique animals, e.g., a woodpecker’s bill, a hummingbird’s 1,000-beats-per-minute heart and wings, a puffin’s ability to desalinate the saltwater it drinks, a caterpillar that transforms into a butterfly!
• No rain before Noah, then Noah and his Ark, rain, and the flood worldwide (ca. 2400 B.C.) as proven by worldwide rock formations and carbon deposits, including green leaves and soft animal tissue discovered among rocks – and the ongoing rainbows as promised by God!
• The Tower of Babel, along with its many new evils, causing God to disperse peoples, creating many new languages throughout the world, also resulting in concentrations of our skin gene shadings.
• Undeniable evidence of the Israelites living in Egypt prior to their Exodus to Canaan, along with physical evidence of the miraculous Red Sea crossing.
• God’s self-revelation – bringing Jesus into the world, born of a virgin, living His life, with His works, miracles, suffering, crucifixion, death, burial, resurrection, ascension, and finally His gifting of the Holy Spirit.
• The miraculous Shroud of Turin – likely direct, real and ancient evidence of Christ, His death and resurrection! (See author’s book “Resurrection?”)
• Creation of the new Sabbath, calendar, traditions, languages, and the New Testament Bible itself – all true miracles of God.
• The many consistent, compelling ancient document writings of eyewitnesses to Jesus, His disciples and their works; Jesus’ conversion of Paul, Jesus’ chief persecutor, and all Apostles – excepting only John – giving their lives for Christ.
• Thousands of Old Testament predictions written between 2500 and 500 B.C. have, along with all New Testament prophecies, proven true to date or awaiting the end times, and oldest known texts dating from about 100 A.D.
• Jesus’ predictions included Israel’s destruction in 70 A.D, and 2,000 years of worldwide dispersion of the Israelites to be followed by restoration of the Israeli nation, which occurred in May 1948.
• Recent discovery of DNA complexity and digital codes in all living tissue along with a still- expanding universe, requiring both a “Big Bang” beginning and an “intelligent designer.”
• Universal presence of Christ in daily life: the Cross, the Eucharist, churches, the Red Cross, Salvation Army, hospitals and universities.
• The Bible’s unique content, character and concepts could only originate from a Holy, Loving God! Read – see for yourself.
• As in the Mideast in 33 A.D. when Jesus was persecuted and crucified, evil spirits are even more prevalent today creating epidemics, plagues, wars, widespread apostasy, sins, Christian persecutions, trending towards globalism and one-world government, and finally the Great Tribulation and the Antichrist, but ending with Christ’s return.
