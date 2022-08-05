Though less a topic these days, we submit that one’s character is still the single-most important measure of a person. To the exclusion of any other single criterion, be it birth, nationality, race, color, education, finances, position, accomplishments, etc., character alone should be the key gauge.
At the outset, we must put to rest any relevance of race or color, since there is only one race – the human race – and originally there was only one color. Thus, up until the time of the Tower of Babel – (ca. 2160 B.C.), all people then in the world lived in close proximity with all sharing a common gene pool – including skin color genes.
At that time, all humans were medium brown in color. It was only after God confused people’s languages, forcing them to separate over the entire world that skin colors grew either lighter or darker in response to more narrow geographical concentrations of skin color and other physical genes. (Genesis 11)
In contrast, character and its elements, against which each of us, and should only be measured – whether by God, family or others – arise from neither geography nor genes, but rather from spiritual, personal and environmental influences and factors. While perhaps not entirely exclusive, we submit that the elements listed below can be observed as universal measures of one’s character regardless of where or when.
This list is well-summarized as an acronym of the word character:
C: Commitment and persistence to God’s word, one’s spouse, one’s family and neighbors, including giving one’s life for another;
H: Humility and one’s heart as creations of and subject to Holy God;
A: Armored with God’s presence to prevail in the world’s spiritual warfare (helmet of salvation, breastplate of righteousness, belt of integrity and the sword of the truth of God’s word);
R: Reliability and Responsibility to God, family and neighbor;
A: Availability and Assurance to God, family and neighbor;
C: Controlled by and obedience to God’s word and His Ten Commandments, Courageous in crises, avoiding all Compromise of principles, and Consistency in word and conduct;
T: Truthfulness, Trustworthiness and Teacher to children;
E: Experience, Enthusiasm and Empathy;
R: Reflecting the Resilient love of Christ.
When genuine, these character traits can only be the effects of the indwelling Holy Spirit. Though sometimes forged with fire, they are always the result of God’s great love, discipline and provision for His children.
In exhibiting the above traits, a few specifics are essential.
Avoiding bad company, as it corrupts good character (I Corinthians 15:33), as will intemperance of alcohol or drugs, and also the love of money.
Also critical is perseverance through sufferings of all kinds – as it builds character and assures hope (Romans 5:3,4).
Finally, serving as God’s teacher of His word to one’s young children, and guarding the light of Christ as we face division in this world.
Know that God helps all who are faithful to Him – doing so through His word, the Holy Spirit, his guardian angels, and for men, those blessed with a wife of noble character.
“A wife of noble character is her husband’s crown” (Proverbs 12:4); she brings him “respect at the city gate” (Proverbs 31:23).
Bottom line, without knowing God, one can never possess nor demonstrate true character, and any effort to do so will be in vain.
