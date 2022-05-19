Know well that God not only creates every being, He creates each of His beings for a special and good purpose designed just for them. Indeed, your worth and purpose have already been determined – even before your birth – arising from God’s great love for you. “Before I formed you in the womb, I knew you.” (Jeremiah 1:5) Imagine that!
Accordingly, much of your early life is designed for you to discover God’s special gifts for you and for your life.
The human brain – and the emotional ties to it – do not mature until we reach age 25 to 30. Accordingly, both good decision-making and third-party respect closely follow. Proof of this is Jesus Christ himself, who while being wholly God was also wholly man, and He did not begin His major ministry until reaching age 30.
Though often unrecognized or ignored, add to the above the primary purpose of each person’s brief worldly life – namely serving God and choosing eternity with God or service of self and accepting an eternity without God. An eternal life of purpose, pure joy without tears, pain or death, or an eternity of perpetual pain without God.
Ironically most receive the latter, many by election, others by delay or default.
For the minority who serve God, the second most important purpose of their worldly life is to discover and develop the unique gifts that God has given them – gifts of service to others as they pass though this life, including helping others to know and receive life eternal with God.
It should be highly comforting for you to know that you are a beloved child of God – the Creator of all things – who has created you with special gifts intended only for you to share with others both here and throughout eternity.
To develop your gifts and achieve your life’s purposes, you must believe in God’s promises and His gifts to you, focusing the core of your heart, mind and soul on God’s Kingdom above – not on earthly things.
You must avoid all immorality and evil temptations, eschewing evil people and influences. Maintaining this focus, and avoiding all “troublesome teen temptations” is difficult, but easily the most beneficial mindset one can adopt.
Recall that even God banished the angel Lucifer, now Satan, from the heavenly realm until the end of time when God has destined Satan to eternal fire.
Additionally, continuously repeat to yourself the following:
“True wisdom can only come from God and His word – not man. God and others believe in me. God has given me gifts which I am developing to share with others. My goals are to serve God and His people – including my own family – both in this world, and throughout eternity.”
God assures each of us that He is using the present sufferings in our lives to create perseverance, character and hope, enabling us to better serve God and fulfill His plan for our lives (Romans 5:3)
Joe Otto is an attorney from Rockwood.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.