JOHNSTOWN, Pa. – A partnership between Cambria County’s CareerLink and the NAACP Johnstown Branch is presenting an online job fair Wednesday to connect local residents with on-the-job training for some of Pennsylvania’s in-demand jobs.
PennDOT construction contractors in fields such as highway construction are looking to hire and train apprentices, according to an advertisement.
NAACP Johnstown President Alan Cashaw said the state is looking to fill laborer, cement mason and carpentry jobs, as well as hiring heavy equipment operators.
“(These jobs offer) a living wage from $35,000 to well past $70,000 a year,” he said, noting that people will be able to earn paychecks while they learn their craft.
Interested residents can register by visiting the link https://survey.zohopublic.com/zs/76RkDj. A Zoom link will be provided to attend the event, which will run from 5:30 to 7 p.m.
