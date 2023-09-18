GREENSBURG – A Jeannette man was jailed on Friday following a high-speed chase in Westmoreland County, where a state trooper discharged his weapon, authorities said.
Paul Raymond Good IV, 41, is charged with one felony count of aggravated assault and misdemeanor counts of reckless endangerment, fleeing or police, and DUI.
He also faces traffic violations.
Troopers from the Greensburg barracks attempted a traffic stop on a 2002 Chevrolet Silverado at 9:52 p.m. Friday when the truck drove away, leading troopers on a high-speed chase in Greensburg and Hempfield Township.
The truck attempted to merge onto U.S. Route 30 westbound and crashed into a dirt embankment.
Good was able to restart the stalled vehicle, then nearly struck a trooper, who discharged one round from his firearm, police said. Good was not struck by the round.
Good allegedly drove away before the truck stopped at the intersection of West Otterman Street and North Hamilton Avenue in Greensburg because of mechanical issues.
Troopers later arrested Good after he fled on foot.
No injuries were reported.
The trooper will be placed on administrative duties while the incident is under investigation.
Good is being held in Westmoreland County Prison.
Patrick Buchnowski can be reached at 814-532-5061. Follow him on Twitter @PatBuchnowskiTD.
