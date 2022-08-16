SOMERSET, Pa. – A Somerset County man has been charged with possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance and related offenses, stemming from a fentanyl trafficking investigation in Allegheny County.
Charges against Tony Burnsworth, of Friedens, were announced by Pennsylvania Attorney General Josh Shapiro on Tuesday, following the recommendation of a statewide grand jury.
The Pennsylvania Office of Attorney General, Bureau of Narcotics Investigation & Drug Control was assisted in its investigation by Somerset County District Attorney’s Office detectives, City of Pittsburgh Bureau of Police, Monroeville Police Department, Penn Hills Police Department and Wilkinsburg Police Department.
A raid occurred at a Twin Hills Road residence in Jenner Township on Tuesday morning, according to Acting Somerset County District Attorney Molly Metzgar.
It yielded the discovery of additional drugs, including heroin and meth, she said.
Metzgar said the Somerset County Drug Task Force and county Sheriff’s Department deputies conducted the search.
Burnsworth was transferred to Allegheny County to await arraignment on drug-related charges, she said.
“This is likely to be part of a vast drug ring encompassing multiple counties, and I am proud to stop one more stream of drugs coming in the county,” Metzgar said.
The group faces charges they were part of a corrupt organization that was dealing drugs and firearms, Shapiro’s office wrote in a release to media.
An investigation began in May 2021 into the alleged ringleader, William Ely, 41, of Wilkinsburg, along with Jaylon Brock and Burnsworth, who were described as “mid-level dealers,” for possession of and intent to traffic mass amounts of fentanyl.
“During the investigation, agents learned Ely was supplying roughly 150 bricks of heroin/fentanyl, or up to 7,500 doses, a week to Brock and Burnsworth who then sold them on the streets,” according to allegations made in a press release sent out by Shapiro’s office. “Brock allegedly sold the drugs supplied by Ely in Pittsburgh while Burnsworth, of Friedens, would transport the majority of these drugs to sell in Somerset County.”
In July 2021, agents from the Attorney General’s Office executed a search warrant on Ely’s Wilkinsburg residence and alleged Hill District stash house. They recovered 80 grams of fentanyl/heroin, 769 grams of cocaine, $134,815 in cash, a kilo press for bulk packaging and two firearms, including an AR-style rifle.
Afterward, it led to additional searches which – in total – have led to the seizure of $217,000 in illegal drugs, Shapiro said.
Ely, a convicted felon, is not legally allowed to possess a firearm, the Attorney General’s Office said.
Dave Sutor also contributed to this story.
