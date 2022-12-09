JARI celebrates partnerships forged during retiring workforce development director's service, introduces new director

JOHNSTOWN, Pa. – Gratitude for the work of one woman who for 20 years has helped local businesses expand and residents increase their job skills filled a conference room at the Holiday Inn Johnstown Downtown on Friday.
Debra Balog has been at the helm of workforce development for Johnstown Area Regional Industries, a nonprofit economic development organization, since the late Congressman John Murtha created the entity two decades ago.
"When I came into the position, he said, 'Young lady, I don't want to ever be in a position where we are looking to bring new businesses in but we don't know what kind of workforce we have. I want to be able to answer that question, and when we don't have that workforce, I want you to be able to tell them how we can train them, and how we can get them into your organization in a very short time frame,'" she said.
Balog is retiring Dec. 16. In a farewell speech to dozens of business and government agency leaders, she highlighted the partnerships that have been forged among private industry and public organizations over the past 20 years.
JARI Industry Partnerships is a concerted effort of 265 individuals representing more than 160 companies in Cambria and Somerset counties to train and recruit employees for jobs needed in the region. Numerous educational conferences and the Cambria County Job Fair have been developed through the partnerships with other workforce development programs.
"The words 'thank you' are not enough," Balog said. "We've helped so many people over the years to transition into employment paying a family sustaining wage."
And as a result of Balog's workforce development efforts, businesses have benefitted from growth.
After Balog was given a standing ovation by those in the room, Jesper Nielsen, chief executive officer of Croyle-Nielsen Therapeutic Associates, stood and offered an impromptu tribute to Balog.
"From a personal perspective, it's safe to say that without JARI and the workforce development that you've done personally – my company wouldn't be the same," Nielsen said. "Debi, you've been instrumental in helping us find key employees that have really taken us to the next level, so thank you."
Jim Miliauskas, district director for state Sen. Wayne Langerholc, presented Balog with a Senate proclamation recognizing her service.
Balog also introduced her successor, David Grimaldi.
"I've been in many positions over the last 32 years, in the military and in education, and now I am gracious for this opportunity to take over the workforce development position," he said. "I had the opportunity to follow Debi around Cambria and Somerset counties for the last month and a half, meeting everybody. ... Everyone would say, 'Dave you have big shoes to fill.' That's a testament to what Debi has done. She has built this workforce development program from the ground up and I'm honored to take over and hopefully move that to the next level."