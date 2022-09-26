JOHNSTOWN, Pa. – Things have been busy at the Johnstown Symphony this summer.
As the 1,500 of you who attended our EPIC concert at the airport in June are well aware, your maestro is also an aspiring fighter pilot, and I have the bomber jacket to prove it. We had such an amazing time performing at the Nulton hangar for that amazing crowd, and we loved hearing from you afterward.
But just like flying a fighter jet, preparing orchestra concerts requires a tremendous amount of work on the ground ahead of time.
During the summer, we arrange all of the music to send to our musicians, which keeps our librarian very busy. Our concertmaster Maureen Conlon Gutierrez also plays through every piece of music for the year, and puts in bowings for each note – meaning, by the end of September, we have prepared every slur, every up-bow and down-bow that the violins will play all year.
Meanwhile, the four other artistic leaders and I discuss our rehearsal schedules and line up our repertoire.
This summer, I listened to and played through dozens of pieces of Christmas music, eventually adding two finishing touches to our Christmas program, so I truly had – as I so often do – Christmas in July.
I also took a week to create my own personal translation of the Brahms Requiem, which we will perform in May. The reason is that I want our chorus to know what every word means, not with poetic and imprecise translations of the text, but as a literal and musically informed translation of the German into an easily understood English.
And, of course, I have been playing through every score for the coming year at the piano, sending my son and wife into the room periodically to ask, “What is that beautiful piece?”
To be honest, my son more often just sits and listens – it doesn’t matter much to him what the piece is called.
As I began writing this, I thought I would point to a few highlights of the year to come. But the fact is that there are too many to choose just a few.
This year is the realization of a vision we have been developing for my entire time as music director. When I first shared our plans with the board, one veteran board member said that in their view, the symphony had been preparing and setting the stage for this season for decades.
Because this is a season entirely steeped in this community.
As I hope you have heard, we are celebrating Johnstown and the region as our Hometown this season. We are bringing superstar and 25-year Broadway veteran Kathy Voytko to headline our February concert. And for our season opener, rising star tenor Shawn Roth is coming back home to be celebrated in his JSO debut, and we are welcoming three local high schools to form an all-star choir to perform along with him, as well as featuring Shawn’s Richland classmate Nicole Khouzami, already beginning her own promising career.
In March, we are featuring the phenomenal Maureen Conlon Gutierrez in her PPAC concerto debut in a concert that also features Beethoven’s beloved “Pastoral” symphony. And in May, we are performing what is considered by many to be the absolute pinnacle of the choral-orchestral repertoire in the Brahms Requiem.
But the most exciting part of this year, for me as your music director, is how much we are inviting you to be a part of what we do on stage.
Pittsburgh-based composer Tommy Dougherty is composing a piece that calls for all of you to submit recordings of your favorite sounds of Johnstown. He will combine these sounds together in a piece we premiere in May. Will you be able to identify every location by its sound?
And we are also holding open auditions for you to perform with the symphony in our Open Mic Night, just as we did in 2020. Those auditions will be held from 1 to 4 p.m. Oct. 23. Any kind of performance is welcome – not just performing instruments or singing, but dance, juggling or painting to music – but we will be prioritizing performances that have a clear-cut role for the orchestra to play. Please sign up by Oct. 14, including uploading backing music as an mp3 to our website (www.johnstownsymphony.org).
People sometimes ask me what it’s like to conduct. One answer I give is that it’s like flying, with the rush of excitement as the sound leaps off the stage, and as we are buoyed up by the journey of the music we perform.
But even flying, I think, is a pale imitation, because what I love most about our orchestral performances is how deeply personal the music is for each of us on stage and in the audience – and how our performances bring us all together in a shared experience.
So while it may be possible to compare it to flying, the fact is that there’s really nothing like the music we perform in the entire world. I am so excited for us to be celebrating what makes this place so special – and that means celebrating all of you.
I hope to see you at many of the 25 concerts and more than 40 total events this year.
We have been preparing for this for decades, after all.
