JOHNSTOWN, Pa. – Over the past 15 years, the AmeriServ Flood City Music Festival has developed a reputation for hosting top acts in the roots and jam band genres.
But it’s often the performances that organizers didn’t expect – the “spontaneous mash-ups” – that create some of the most memorable moments, festival co-chairman Bryan Hummel said.
And it appears this weekend will be no exception.
Brandon “Taz” Niederauer’s eight-piece jam band “super group” Trouble No More will include North Mississippi All-Stars founder and drummer Cody Dickinson and Doom Flamingo front woman Kanika Moore for their Saturday evening set, organizers have learned.
Trouble No More, which also features guitarist Dylan Donato (Cosmic Country) and keyboardist Peter Levin (Gregg Allman Band), has been touring festivals all summer celebrating The Allman Brothers Band’s best work.
Doom Flamingo has its own set Friday – and this is the first time she and Dickinson will perform together with the group, Hummel said.
“Trouble No More gives the Allman Brothers’ music their own unique little twist ... and this is the first time anywhere they’ll be playing with this configuration of musicians,” he said.
Because the band often has a rotating cast of players, Flood City Music Festival organizers weren’t exactly sure who’d join the Niederaurer brothers and Donato until this week – “but we’re really excited.”
Efforts were already in the works this week to prepare Peoples Natural Gas Park for the Johnstown Area Heritage Association’s annual two-day show.
Gates open at 3 p.m. Friday, with Johnstown- based Jeff Webb & the Delectable Sound set to open the night at 4 p.m.
Friday’s bill includes seven acts, including Doom Flamingo (synth wave), Keller Williams’ Grateful Grass featuring the Hellbenders (bluegrass) and jam funk band Yam Yam.
Saturday’s schedule features eight more bands, including veteran California rockers Los Lobos and acts such as Melt and New Jersey-born Dogs in a Pile.
Hummel said they strive to bring in acts that will appeal to both local and regional crowds, saying the festival typically draws attendees from Ohio, New York and West Virginia.
But they also look for acts who have played together in the past – to amp up the possibility artists who join one another on stage.
“It’s one of those things where you never know what might happen,” said Hummel, who serves as co-chairman with Ron Carnevali. “It’s one of those spontaneous things we usually don’t know about until it’s a few minutes before they’re on stage. But we look forward to it.”
The weather forecast is projecting festival- friendly conditions for the event, highs in the low 80s and partly cloudy both days.
“It looks like we’re going to have another beautiful weekend,” Hummel said. “We’re crossing our fingers.”
