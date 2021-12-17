Johnstown Area Heritage Association will hold its JAHA-liday from 4 to 7 p.m. Monday in the gift shop at Heritage Discovery Center, 201 Sixth Ave., in the Cambria City section of Johnstown.
Those who attend will be receive a complimentary Christmas cocktail and 10% off purchases.
Merchandise includes Johnstown apparel, glassware, mugs, Christmas ornaments and other decorative items.
There’s also a selection of Johnstown and Pennsylvania books for all ages.
JAHA memberships are on sale for 20% off during December.
A membership provides a year of museum visits as well as discounts to ticketed events.
