JOHNSTOWN, Pa. – A Jackson Township man was jailed after police raided a William Penn Avenue home and allegedly seized drugs and money, Cambria County District Attorney Gregory Neugebauer announced Wednesday.
Cambria County Detectives charged Joshua J. Mychajlonka, 38, with four felony counts of possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance, five misdemeanor counts of possession of a controlled substance and one count of possession of drug paraphernalia.
Members of the Cambria County Drug Task Force served a search warrant in the 2900 block of William Penn Avenue, allegedly seizing 160 grams of cocaine, 50 grams of methamphetamine, 425 grams of marijuana, 23 grams of fentanyl and $3,330 in cash.
Mychajlonka was arraigned by on-call District Judge Kevin Price, of Johnstown, and sent to Cambria County Prison in Ebensburg after failing to post 10% of $300,000 bond.
“Today’s activity in Jackson Township is a clear indiction of the continued efforts of law enforcement countywide to investigate and prosecute the trade of illicit substances,” Neugebauer said.
