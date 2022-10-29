INDIANA, Pa. – Indiana University of Pennsylvania will host Holocaust survivor Oscar Singet, of Pittsburgh, from 6 to 7 p.m. Nov. 10 as part of a special program organized by the school’s Holocaust Remembrance Committee.
Singer was 14 when his village in Poland was occupied by Nazi Germany.
During the next six years, he was sent to four labor camps and two concentration camps before being liberated by the Soviet army.
He was imprisoned at both Auschwitz and Theresienstadt, and was the only member of his family who survived.
Following World War II, Singer moved to Colorado, where he got married and had two children.
Singer moved to Pittsburgh six years ago to live with his daughter.
In addition to the program, the Holocaust Remembrance Committee is collecting items for 12- to 17-year-olds, such as hygiene products, for the R.K. Agarwal M.D. & Family Teen Center & Shelter in Altoona.
For more information about the upcoming
program or the university’s committee, contact Shannon Phillips-Shyrock at s.shyrock@iup.edu.
