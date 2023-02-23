INDIANA, Pa. – Middle and high school students will have the opportunity to study cybersecurity this summer at Indiana University of Pennsylvania.
Thanks to funding from the National Science Foundation and the National Security Agency, the free, one-week GenCyber camp will take place from 9 a.m. to 3:45 p.m. June 12 to 16.
The camp will be taught by a team of faculty with expertise in the field.
There also will be two online pre-camp activity days on March 25 and April 29 and
two online post camp days on Sept. 10 and Oct. 1.
For more information, visit www.iup.edu/iupgencyber or email gen-cyber@iup.edu.
