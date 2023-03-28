IUP logo

INDIANA, Pa. – Indiana University of Pennsylvania has named Timothy Stringer the new director of public safety.

Stringer has 27 years of experience and was selected after a nationwide search.

He’s served as director of public safety at Lock Haven University since 2019.

Prior to that position, Stringer was a patrol officer, corporal and sergeant with the Ferguson Township Police Department and field training officer and team leader on the Centre County Tactical Team.

Stringer also worked as a department, regional and state instructor and trainer.

During that time, he also served on state-wide curriculum committees and authored county departmental policies and protocol.

He will begin his career at IUP in April.

