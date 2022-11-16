INDIANA, Pa. – Donations are now being accepted for Indiana University of Pennsylvania’s Rho Tau Chi Homeless Heroes Holiday Stocking Project.
This is the fraternity’s sixth year for the project that helps homeless veterans in Indiana County and western Pennsylvania.
Items being sought include toothbrushes, toothpaste, shampoo, washcloths, deodorant, razors, gloves, hats, gift cards to Walmart or Giant Eagle and similar items.
Donations can be dropped off at the IUP police office in University Towers, 850 Maple St., and monetary contributions can be made through PayPal to VLPHomelessHeroes@gmail.com or Venmo @Homeless-Heroes-StockingProject.
Community members are also invited to stuff the stockings with IUP students from 5 to 9 p.m. Nov. 27 at the Kovalchick Convention and Athletic Complex.
For more information, contact fraternity president Riley David at ynrbc@iup.edu.
