New Johnstown Tomahawks majority investor and CEO John Koufis didn’t rely on a “Slap Shot” quote during his introduction to a small group of fans and media on Tuesday at 1st Summit Arena @ Cambria County War Memorial.
Instead, Koufis cited a scene from the popular sports comedy/drama television series “Ted Lasso.”
“(Soccer coach Ted Lasso) said something interesting in one of the episodes,” Koufis told a gathering of 30 people at the Stars & Stripes Lounge. “It was about the fans coming to watch the (soccer) practices. (Ted Lasso) made a comment, 'You know, it's not our team. It's their team. We're just borrowing it for a little while.'
“That's sort of how I feel,” Koufis said. “It's the whole surrounding area's team. It's the kids' team. It's your team. We're just borrowing it for a while.”
When jokingly told he should be quoting “Slap Shot” – the Paul Newman and Hanson Brothers movie filmed in Johnstown – instead of “Ted Lasso,” Koufis quickly quipped, “I was told this was supposed to be PG-rated.”
His son, T.J. Koufis, played parts of two seasons with the Tomahawks, appearing in 43 games while collecting 19 points and 91 penalty minutes in 2020-21 and 2021-22.
A lifelong hockey player who said he skated in the lower junior levels during the 1980s, John Koufis said sometime during those two seasons in Johnstown his mind-set evolved from father/fan to that of a potential owner.
'An opportunity here'
A friendship he developed with longtime Tomahawks local Johnstown shareholder Craig Saylor provided Koufis with the motivation and determination to proceed with an almost two-year mission to own the North American Hockey League team.
"You're always sort of watching, observing and sponging everywhere you go," Koufis said. "At some point, whether if was specific to my child or my friends' children or other teammates in general, as a fan, as a parent, as a business person, in any walk of life, I think you're always questioning, 'Is there a better mousetrap?'
“That's not from a critical standpoint. Anything that any of you all do in your lives, you always pressure-test it. Can we do it longer, better, faster? There was always that thing in the back of my head, ‘Is there a better way to do it?’ That sort of started the seeds.
“Then Craig (Saylor) walked into my life,” Koufis said. “Thank you. That is sort of when that seed became, ‘Wait a second, we can actually do something here.’ ”
Koufis and the local group – which includes Johnstown shareholders Saylor, William Bahorik, Chris Martella, Gary Poborsky, Rose Poborsky, John Polacek, William Polacek and Daniel Thompson – worked with brothers Jim and Rick Bouchard and Esmark, the leaders of the ownership group of the Tomahawks since the 2012-13 NAHL season.
Koufis said discussions began in November 2021, but the opportunity really blossomed this year.
“We stayed in touch and kept pushing for it on the fly,” Koufis said. “The timing worked out earlier in 2023 and it evolved from ‘Wouldn't it be nice?’ to ‘Hey, there’s an opportunity here if we want to do it.’ ”
'Making new memories'
A Johnstown professional and junior hockey fan since his family attended Johnstown Jets games in 1965, Saylor encountered Koufis while walking to a home game two years ago. Koufis noticed the Tomahawks attire Saylor was wearing, the two struck up a conversation and eventually became friends.
“We’re committed to making new memories here for all of you in Johnstown," Saylor said. "I met John two years ago. By chance, our conversations quickly turned to Tomahawks. It was apparent we had shared values and shared vision.
“Those past almost two years were filled with frustrations, hard work, commitment and leadership excellence on the part of John, who didn’t give up.”
Mike Letizia had a year remaining on his contract as Tomahawks head coach. One of the first things the new ownership group did was to extend Letizia’s contract through the 2024-25 season.
“I've been very fortunate to be kind of the last man standing from 2012,” said Letizia, an assistant coach for the team’s first two seasons before he became head coach. “It's something I don't take for granted. I'm very thankful to Jim and Rick (Bouchard) and Esmark, and even more thankful now to Craig (Saylor) and John (Koufis).
“I truly feel like the luckiest guy in the world to be able to coach this sport every day and do it at home,” added Letizia, a Chicago native whose family resides in Somerset.
“That's the family environment that makes Johnstown so special. It's an unbelievable community and the players absolutely love it when they play here. This is an exciting day.”
