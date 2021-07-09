PATTON – Four families combined their COVID-19 stimulus checks to open a distillery, and they’ve worked to use all American-made equipment and ingredients.
“The stimulus money was to stimulate the American economy, and that’s what we want to do,” Excise Distillery partner Nate Wharton said.
Wharton and his family are business partners with Jordan Fees, Nate Bearer and Douglas Ropp, he said.
A grand opening of Excise Distillery is slated from noon to 8 p.m. Saturday at the distillery, 1302 Glendale Lake Road, with food, music, fireworks and craft vendors.
Nicktown farmer Rob Yahner supplies grains for the spirits produced by the distillery, Wharton said. Both of the distillery’s stills are American-made, and the labels on each bottle are printed in Patton Borough. It’s been a challenge to secure U.S.-made bottles, Wharton said. But after searching, he found a New York company to provide them.
Fees said Excise operates with three priorities – ingredients, equipment and process.
The group produces vodka and six flavored liquors, and they have plans to expand with whiskey and rum in the future.
The owners have produced a special Patton Fire Department bottle of “62,” a white rum for the 100th Cambria County firemen’s jubilee to be held at the end of July.
“We’ve talked to locals who hit distilleries when they go on vacation,” Fees said. “That’s what we’ve done to build up our research. People have tried stuff from all over country; we want the inverse to happen. We want people from all over country to give us a try when they come to Prince Gallitzin State Park and Glendale Lake.”
‘They are entrepreneurs’
Excise is in the same complex as Tackett’s by the Lake – a custom fabricating, metal art and golf cart repair business owned by Joe Tackett.
“Our store building is a little tiny strip mall out in the country,” Tackett said. “Now there’s a distillery, my business and a bait shop.”
The golf cart business is booming, he said, even though there’s no golf course in the area.
“People use golf carts for recreation and around their camps,” he said, taking a break from working on a golf cart at his shop.
Excise and Tackett’s are about three miles from camping and boating activities at Prince Gallitzin State Park and Glendale Lake.
Glendale Lake brings 1.8 million people to the community per year, Cambria County President Commissioner Thomas Chernisky said.
Chernisky said he visited Excise on Monday to show the county’s support and congratulate the owners on their new business.
“They are entrepreneurs bringing another asset for Cambria County,” he said. “This is another place to check out as people recreate at Prince Gallitzin State Park and Glendale Lake.”
Chernisky said Excise is only the second distillery in Cambria County. Moonshine Mine Distillery opened in Blacklick Township a few years ago, he said.
‘A lot of tourist traffic’
Tackett’s has been open for five camping seasons, and Tackett’s wife, Ellen, owns and operates Tackett’s Country Cottage, an Airbnb on Glendale Lake Road.
“We get a lot of tourist traffic there,” Tackett said.
Also on Marina Road is Le Firm Rouge, a wedding venue that supplies a lot of traffic, he said.
Tackett, a former carpenter and Penelec lineman, purchased the building that houses the distillery and his metal art business in 2017.
Before he renovated the building, it was in disrepair, he said.
“I had always wondered why it was left like that,” he said. “It seems like in the ’70s and ’80s there was a good group of business owners, but they retired and moved on.”
Today, the area is seeing a resurgence of young entrepreneurs, Tackett said. The other owners of Excise Distillery are between the ages of 25 and 30, while Tackett is 39, he said.
Pirates Cove owner Dana Simanski said she has been operating the pub for 17 camping seasons.
“COVID has had a big impact,” she said. “A lot more campers came out. There is definitely an increase of traffic from 2020.”
Less than 400 feet away from Pirates Cove, Tackett’s and Excise share a retail space.
“It’s unique,” Tackett said. “It works out good for both of us.
“It feels like business in here, it’s coming back,” he said. “The more you have, the more business it creates. I really like it. I try to work as much as I can with everyone.”
Wharton said the families who own Excise have been planning it for years. They jumped on the opportunity when the stimulus money came along, he said.
“We were looking to add a fun, new and exciting thing to continue to build the tourism industry in Cambria County.”
