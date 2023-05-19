JOHNSTOWN, Pa. – Thomas Menna had back surgery last November. When he returned home from the hospital, he found his mattress was lacking the support he needed to sleep comfortably.
The Johnstown man needed something firm to rest on, while his fiancee preferred a softer option.
Menna began investigating adjustable mattresses, but was dismayed by the prices.
As he considered his options, he decided to create his own affordable, customizable mattress topper.
That’s when he came up with the Split Comfort System.
“I started looking, and there’s nothing on the market like it,” Menna said.
His concept focuses on the customizable aspect of the product that allows two pieces of foam – plush, firm or memory foam – to be joined in the middle and placed under a sheet.
Following an extensive patent search, Menna filed for a patent for his invention. He approachedPage Bedding Mattress Factory Outlet on Eisenhower Boulevard in Richland Township about manufacturing a prototype, and they were on board.
“It’s a pretty neat idea,” said Tim Page, company president.
He noted that such a system is good for extending the life of an old mattress and for couples who can’t agree on a mattress.
Menna said the concept for the topper came from gymnasium mats that can be joined with Velcro, allowing for easy set-up and teardown.
He incorporated that idea into his product, and an employee from Page Bedding suggested the fabric filler to close the gap between the two pads.
“Until now, one of the partners has had to compromise to meet the needs of the other partner when choosing a mattress firmness,” the website says.
“With the ‘Split Comfort System,’ there is no need for either partner to endure another sleepless night due to a too-soft or too-firm mattress.”
Menna said the third-party testing he’s done on the customizable topper has come back positive.
He shared a story of an elderly woman who told him that, because of their preferred sleeping arrangements, her husband has slept in a different room on a different bed for years.
With this invention, she thinks they can finally sleep together, Menna said.
The local inventor, who also produced the Bull Digger posthole-digging system, began an online funding campaign for his latest work, but ended those efforts in favor of taking testing the topper on the market.
The Split Comfort System is available on eBay and at www.splitcomfortsystem.com.
Page Bedding will manufacture the item for Menna, Page said, but the company won’t sell the topper because it’s in competition with their own work.
Menna’s focus in partnering with Page is the possibility of creating new jobs.
He said he wanted to collaborate with a local company to bring work back to Johnstown.
Page said that, at this time, he can manufacture the Split Comfort System with the employees he has, but if the product takes off, it could possibly lead to additional jobs for his business.
Page Bedding has been providing the area with products since 1947 and manufactures mattresses on-site, with decedents of founder Cloyd H. Page still running the business.
