INDIANA, Pa. – Indiana University of Pennsylvania and Indiana Regional Medical Center have continued their collaboration by offering a new health-focused podcast, “Rural Health Pulse.”
The offering is free on the IRMC website and will feature monthly episodes.
Jim Kinneer, medical center chief human resources officer, hosts the show, which is recorded by university students, and IUP’s director of strategic partnerships, Christina Koren, is producing it.
“The podcast episodes cover an array of initiatives focused on advancing rural health care,” Kinneer said in a release. “The interviews are designed to help to shine a light on these important efforts and vital contributions.”
On the first episode, Dr. Amanda Vaglia, a family medicine physician at the hospital, discusses the IRMC residency program.
Upcoming shows will feature several topics, such as COVID-19 testing, the hospital’s breast cancer center, and a collaborative wastewater research project.
For more information, visit www.irmc.org/health-resources/rural-health-pulse-podcast.
