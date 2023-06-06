HOOVERSVILLE, Pa. – State police criminal investigators are piecing together details of Friday's shooting death of Clifton Earl Johnson, 64, of Hooversville.
Gregory John Mostoller, 67, of the 100 block Terrace Drive, Richland Township, is charged with criminal homicide. He is accused of shooting Johnson seven times at a Charles Street residence in what his family called a "cruel and senseless" act.
Criminal investigators executed a search warrant for 837 Charles St., Shade Township.
They recovered 12 Speer .45-caliber auto casings, a forged 24 chrome-vanadium wrench, bullet fragments, a cell phone, a Nowlin .45 ACP pistol, eight Speer .45-caliber auto cartridges and a magazine, a blue tarp and a white rope.
Troopers said Mostoller called the station at 10:49 a.m. saying, "A guy came at me with a wrench and I killed him," a complaint affidavit said.
Troopers said when they arrived, they found Johnson partially under a sliding barn door. He had been shot seven times.
Troopers arrested Mostoller at the scene, where he reportedly admitted to killing Johnson, but then refused to answer questions. Troopers have not disclosed a motive. Mostoller is being held in Someret County Jail.
Johnson was a 1976 graduate of North Star High School, in Boswell, and was owner and operator of Johnson Trucking for over 30 years, according to his obituary. Johnson is remembered as laid back, kind and a man who loved children.
Deaner Funeral Home, in Stoystown, is handling the arrangements.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.