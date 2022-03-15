JOHNSTOWN, Pa. – Two elementary school students with a stick lighter started a house fire in Johnstown’s Woodvale section on Monday, a state police investigator said Tuesday.
Given the ages of the children, the Woodvale Avenue incident isn’t viewed as a criminal matter.
But state police Fire Marshal Carl Richards was taking steps Tuesday to enroll the 6- and 7-year-olds in a comprehensive fire education program in Altoona to learn about the consequences of the act.
“There’s a juvenile fire-setting program that is designed to intervene with that destructive behavior,” he said.
Children attend a few days a week, he said.
The course includes fire safety and prevention classes, assessments and counseling, when needed, according to Richards.
He said the fire was set on a back porch and was reported at 7 p.m. Monday.
Johnstown Fire Chief Bob Statler said a mattress was set on fire before flames spread to the home itself.
Richards said the youths were likely too young to understand the consequences and risks of their actions when they first started playing with the lighter.
“Thankfully, no one was hurt,” he said. “They (the children) weren’t hurt, and there was no one inside.”
But it’s important that the children learn from the mistake, Richards said.
In recent months, at least three Cambria County fires have involved juveniles – older ones in other cases, he said.
Richards said Cambria County used to have a juvenile Firesetter Intervention program, but it ended a number of years ago.
He said his office and Jim Buday, director of teen and young adult programs for the Alternative Community Resource Program, have been working to raise funding and support to start a new program, but have not yet found success.
“It’s difficult because we have to jump through a lot of hoops to get someone enrolled in an (out-of-county) program,” he said.
