EBENSBURG, Pa. – The investigation continues into an alleged verbal threat made Wednesday at Admiral Peary Area Vocational-Technical School, officials said Thursday.
Andrew Paronish, executive director, said that because the report came in after school hours, administrators and police had to wait until the next day to interview students.
He noted that Admiral Peary’s process is thorough and several steps need to be completed to ensure the safety of the learners.
Paronish reported on Wednesday that it didn’t appear there was a danger to any of the students that attend the vo-tech.
Classes will continue as scheduled on Friday.
