Intuit, an internationally known financial software company, will likely soon have a presence right in the heart of downtown Johnstown.
Plans for the Intuit Small Business Success Center, located on the second floor of the Park Building, 423-425 Main St., are in the advanced stages, following years of development.
The center, a collaborative effort with the City of Johnstown and Intrignia Inc., will provide training and co-working spaces for use by local entrepreneurs and small businesses.
“The main purpose of this site is for us to help continue to grow entrepreneurs and new businesses within the community and help existing businesses,” said Johnstown Community and Economic Development Director John Dubnansky, who has been the leading city official working on the project.
“That’s really the focus. By default, you’re going to have more people coming into town, utilizing that facility. But, more importantly, you’re going to see more businesses operating within the city as well.”
Johnstown City Council recently agreed to have the municipality act as a pass-through conduit for the $250,000 Intuit plans to give to Intrignia for the center.
Intrignia was selected from two applicants that responded to a request-for-proposal, based on a process that looked at the experience of the management team, facility’s location, contractor’s approach and time required to open, according to Dubnansky.
The money will be used for upgrades, furnishings and technology needs. The City of Johnstown is not responsible for any of the funding or the overall project, but will be able to follow the movement of the money.
Intuit also will provide assistance and support.
Mike Artim, president of Intrignia, hopes the center will work in concert with other assets available in the downtown, such as Johnstown Area Regional Industries.
“I think it’s a great asset for developing businesses in the city,” Artim said.
“Intuit is not just putting money into the project. They’re putting resources into the project and they’re making a commitment to the city, and I think that’s going to bring other people to the table. I think it’s a perfect opportunity to work with a number of partners already working in this field, JARI and different people that have programs for small business entrepreneurship. They just bring that tool to the toolbox.”
Sourceree, a local government contractor, also plans to establish a new office and a new subsidiary – Sourceree R&D – both of which will be located in the Park Building. Sourceree R&D is a nonprofit impact investment organization that has the goal of developing an entrepreneurial ecosystem across rural America.
Renovations on the building are expected to be completed in the second quarter of 2022. Sourceree and Intuit are expected to move in soon thereafter.
Artim believes the presence of the two businesses will be part of “exciting” things happening in the central business district.
“I think we’re seeing downtown really picking up now,” Artim said. “You’re seeing a lot of interest in the buildings.”
Intuit was contacted for this story. Representatives of the company did not set up an interview.
Dave Sutor is a reporter for The Tribune-Democrat. He can be reached at 814-532-5056. Follow him on Twitter @Dave_Sutor.
