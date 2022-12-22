JOHNSTOWN, Pa. – The building at 942 Pinegrove Lane in Southmont Borough has lost much of its appeal over the years, though it was once a grand structure built in the early 1900s as Bethlehem Steel Company’s private country club.
After Bethlehem fell on hard times in the 1980s and sold its then-called Ye Old Country Club, the building hosted a succession of restaurants. Lino’s and Johnstown Brewing Co. have had notable periods of operation in the building.
The brewery carved out a local niche by offering its own brand of beer brewed on site. But the owners ran into financial problems, and the restaurant closed in 2008.
The building has been vacant since then, though it was purchased in 2011 by local real estate developer Dino Persio for $200,000, according to the Cambria County Recorder of Deeds office.
The 6,800-square-foot building has been promoted as a site for reuse as a restaurant, bar, office building or medical building, boutique shops or even a funeral home. The property also includes four acres of land.
To have the building and land improved would be a welcomed change in Southmont Borough, where there are relatively few commercial enterprises to boost a mostly residential tax base.
However, an entrepreneur’s recent plan for the property wasn’t quite a match for the surrounding neighborhood that includes a senior living center and high-value homes, the Southmont Borough Zoning Hearing Board decided.
Southmont Borough resident Ryan Adams, owner of R&J Adams Enterprises LLC, brought plans to the zoning hearing board in December to convert the building to a climate-controlled storage facility and build additional locker structures on either side of the original building.
Adams has been working out a purchase agreement with Century 21 real estate, the agency promoting the property.
With Dino Persio’s death in June, the sale is now being handled by his children. The property is up for sale for $99,900, said Century 21 agent Gary Green.
“Couldn’t get any bites at $250,000,” Green said.
However, Adams’ planned use for the site was not authorized by borough zoning ordinances. The property sits within a “C1” zone for general commercial use, which prohibits heavy industry including storage facilities.
The zoning hearing board proposed a compromise: it would allow Adams to convert the building into a storage facility, but additional construction on either side of the existing building would be prohibited to mitigate potential negative affects on neighboring properties.
That partial approval of Adams’ request was granted because the case could be made that the property can’t be used economically as zoned, Southmont Zoning Hearing Board Solicitor Bill Barbin said.
The property hasn’t been used for years, and the structural integrity of parts of the building may fail if someone doesn’t do something to preserve it soon.
The board drew the conclusion that a variance to allow Adams to move forward could be justified, Barbin said, but the rules of granting a variance require the result to cause the least amount of change from the original ordinance.
So, although the board approved Adam’s plan to renovate the existing building, it denied Adams’ plan to build new, additional storage structures on either of the building. On one side is a tennis-court area of the former country club that faces McCullough Place Senior Living Center, and on the other side is a wooded hillside below homes on Gardener Street.
Adams could not be reached to discuss whether he is still interested in purchasing the property and executing his business plan with the zoning hearing board’s stipulations.
Southmont resident John Klanchar, who attended the zoning hearing out of curiosity, said he feels the decision prevented a project that could have provided increased tax revenue to the borough and provided residents a place to store their project vehicles and classic vehicles that are in the process of restoration – vehicles which the borough council is increasingly considering eyesores and penalizing people for having on their properties, he said.
“It would have taken a business that is currently closed and opened back up, and put use into land sitting useless now,” Klanchar said.
“As far as I’m concerned, the board’s decision is a stifling of revitalization to the area.”
Attorney Robert Brierton, whose office is also on Pinegrove Lane, said he has mixed feelings on the subject.
He grew up a block from the old country club and remembers it “as an exquisitely beautiful building and set of grounds wonderfully kept for young children to play and grow up.”
But those days are over, he said, and citing population loss, he doubts the property will host another restaurant, too – the city of Johnstown’s population has decreased from more than 35,000 people in 1980 to just more than 18,400 today.
Although Brierton said he hopes the property can be sold for the sake of Southmont Borough, he had objections to Adams’ plan and praised the zoning hearing board’s decision to block the construction of storage lockers on the property beyond the original structure.
“That would transform a neighborhood and not improve my office or the homes on the hill behind the country club,” he said, referring to Bliss and Gardener streets.
“All the homes along Bliss and Gardener are lovely and well-maintained,” he said. “The owners pay a lot of taxes.
“If you turn their back yard into an industrial affair, you may see them moving out.”
One resident of the area of Gardener and Bliss streets who didn’t want to be named said the project would have changed the neighborhood for the worse. Another who answered their door declined to comment.
McCullough Place Senior Living Community at 500 Cheney Oak Drive faces the old tennis court portion of the property where a new storage locker structure could have been built under Adams’ original plan.
McCullough Place Executive Director Stacey Murphy declined to comment on the original plan, but said she supported the zoning board’s decision to allow storage units at the existing building.
“We are supportive of storage units as it’s been approved by the board and don’t foresee it having a negative effect on us,” Murphy said.
Pinegrove Lane, just off of Menoher Boulevard, is secluded. Gleason Technologies software company moved to a location just beyond the 942 Pinegrove building in 2014, said Mike Burgo, vice president of operations.
For the past eight years, Burgo and the employees of Gleason have driven under the precarious portico of 942 Pinegrove building to get to work.
“I’d love to see someone come in there and fix that building up,” he said.
