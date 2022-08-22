Cambria County Prison | "Police Situation"

Cambria County sheriffs and local police officers guard the perimeter at the Cambria County Prison, in Ebensburg, Pa., on Friday, October 2, 2020. Several area police departments and the Cambria County Sheriff’s Department were called to the prison on Friday for what a 911 dispatcher said is a “police situation.”

EBENSBURG, Pa. – An inmate involved in a riot at the Cambria County Prison last year was convicted for his involvement in Cambria County court and sentenced to probation.

Alexis Brolin, 53, was convicted of disorderly conduct by President Judge Norman A. Krumenacker III in a non-jury trial on Thursday and was sentenced to 90 days probation.

Brolin is one of 18 inmates who faced a variety of charges in the October 2020 incident that officials said at the time was related to inmate dissatisfaction with COVID-19 protocols at the prison.

Brolin only faced a charge of disorderly conduct after charges of criminal conspiracy to engage in a riot, failure to disperse upon official order and riot with the intent to prevent official action first brought forward in the case were reduced.

