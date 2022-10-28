JOHNSTOWN, Pa. – In cities including Houston and Chicago, COVID-19 cases are dropping, but hospitals' pediatric beds are near capacity with infant patients, the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services has reported.
In Boston, it's gotten to the point that some young patients are being transferred out of Massachusetts for care.
But it's not the latest COVID-19 variant that's to blame as much as a brewing trifecta of respiratory viruses, one of which – respiratory syncytial virus, or RSV – can cause severe issues for children under 12 months old.
RSV is nothing new. It's a common virus that has been a seasonal spreader for as long as viruses have been tracked, according to Conemaugh Health System's chief medical officer, Elizabeth Dunmore.
For older children and adults, the symptoms are similar to a common cold. But RSV can cause bronchitis in children younger than one year old – those who've never had the virus before – and that can potentially lead to pneumonia.
"For infants, the symptoms can occasionally be more severe, causing the need for hospitalization," Dunmore said.
The odds of the disease becoming that severe aren't high – approximately one in 200 patients that age will reach that stage, according to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
The CDC's concern is that RSV is making the rounds as many regions are already facing the flu and the continued COVID-19 spread.
Local cases up
Dr. Kaylee Keiper, of Pediatric Care Specialists, said their office is seeing a spike in visits for RSV – but it's the timing that's particularly unusual.
"We're seeing it in much higher numbers than we typically see this time of year," she said, noting that the virus often spreads later in the season or even well into the winter.
The likely reason is that there are more young children being exposed to the virus for the first time, and at the same time. As happened with the flu, isolation practices meant to prevent the spread of COVID-19 also minimized the spread of other viruses over the past couple years, Keiper said.
So far, that higher count hasn't led to a jump in hospitalizations at Conemaugh Health System, Dunmore said. Conemaugh Memorial Medical Center in Johnstown has seen a small number of RSV and flu cases involving children – but the numbers haven't risen to a level of significant concern or impacted the hospital's bed count, she added.
But given the trend that larger cities are already seeing, "we know we can expect to see more cases here, too," Dunmore said, adding that the good news is that simple steps can curb the spread of any of these viruses.
Safety measures
Dunmore recommended staying up to date with flu shots and the latest COVID-19 boosters to curb complications caused by those viruses.
There is not a vaccine for RSV. But the safety measures to avoid catching and spreading the virus are well known.
Practice good hygiene and wash hands regularly. Cough into a shirt or jacket sleeve rather than your hands – "and if you are ill, running a fever or have an uncontrolled cough, stay home and reduce the number of people you come in contact with," Dunmore said.
"And you can still wear a mask," she added, especially in crowded places, where exposure risks are greater.
Health officials also remind parents not to panic if their young children start showing cold-like symptoms.
Keiper, however, said Pediatric Care Specialists urges extra caution for infants under three months old. For children that young, any fever at all or symptoms of a virus would warrant taking the infant in for a check-up, she said.
Taking precautions
For infants older than three months, a call to the pediatrician is recommended if the baby shows breathing difficulties, a fever that lingers beyond 72 hours, or three or fewer wet diapers in 24 hours.
Health officials urge parents to keep children well-hydrated, and if they have trouble eating or drinking, that's another flag to schedule a doctor visit.
For many children, symptoms won't reach that point of need.
Keiper said RSV lingers, but its symptoms usually peak by the fifth day. The cough, however, can last longer – even two or three weeks, she said.
"Typically, they start turning the corner by the time they are sick for five days," Keiper said, "and the virus shows signs it's running its course."
