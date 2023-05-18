HOMER CITY, Pa. – An Indiana woman was charged on Monday with drug delivery resulting in death following an investigation into the death of a Homer City man in July 2021, state police in Indiana said.
Troopers charged Sydney Michelle Horel, 27, with felony counts of drug delivery resulting in death; manufacture, delivery or possession with intent to manufacture or deliver; and criminal use of a communication facility.
Horel was arraigned and sent to Indiana County Jail in lieu of $150,000 bond.
Troopers responded on July 27, 2021, to a reported drug overdose at a residence on Sycamore Street in Homer City Borough. Seth Andrew Smith, 30, of Homer City, was found deceased.
An autopsy was performed at ForensicDx in Windber.
Indiana County Coroner Jerry L. Overman Jr. determined Smith died from acute intoxication with combined effects of fentanyl and heroin.
Two stamp bags recovered at the scene were tested and found to contain 4-ANPP, acetyl fentanyl, fentanyl, heroin and morphine, police said.
Horel was interviewed by troopers and is alleged to have intentionally sold drugs to Smith, causing his death.
