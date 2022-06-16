Michael Vuckovich, Indiana Area School District superintendent, has been named an EPLC (Education Policy and Leadership Center’s) Leadership Program Alumni Award recipient this year.
The former Greater Johnstown superintendent is one of nearly 700 graduates from the program, which brings together a diverse group of professionals from education, government and business to human services and community organizations.
Each is involved in work throughout Pennsylvania whose record reflects concern for situations important to children and education.
The EPLC award is given annually to one or more individuals who have participated in the leadership initiative.
Each honoree is selected based on their leadership for education policy and service to support the success of EPLC and its program.
