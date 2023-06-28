INDIANA, Pa. – An Indiana County man died Tuesday in a two-vehicle crash in White Township, state police in Indiana said.
Kohl M. Beatty, 22, was driving a 2007 Saturn Vue along South Sixth Street at 5:47 a.m. when the vehicle collided into the back of a 2021 Kenworth Northwest truck that was stopped in traffic with hazard lights flashing, troopers said.
Beatty was pronounced dead at the scene. The truck driver refused medical treatment.
Homer City and Indiana Borough fire departments were at the scene, along with Citizen’s EMS, PennDOT and two towing companies.
