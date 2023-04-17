INDIANA, Pa. – An Indiana man was charged in connection with the drug overdose death of a Homer City-area man last year, state police in Indiana said in a news release Monday.
Troopers charged James Emanuel Emerson, 52, with felony counts of drug delivery resulting in death; possession with intent to manufacture or deliver a controlled substance and criminal use of a communication facility.
Troopers were dispatched on Feb. 4, 2022, to assist EMS with a possible drug overdose along Locust Street, in Center Township.
Troopers said Chad Richard Stineman, 23, of Coral, was found deceased inside the home.
An autopsy conducted at ForensicDx, in Windber, showed Stineman died from multiple drug toxicity. Toxicology tests showed the presence of fentanyl, methamphetamine and xylazine.
Stamp bags found at the scene were analyzed at the Pennsylvania State Police Crime Laboratory in Greensburg, and contained fentanyl and xylazine.
Xylazine, also known as “tranq,” or “zombie drug” is an animal tranquilizer used for sedation and anesthesia of large animals such as cattle and horses. When mixed with fentanyl or heroin and used by humans, its impact can be devastating, leading to death and skin lesions that can result in amputations.
The U.S. Food and Drug Administration said it will restrict imports of xylazine, which has become a common street drug in Puerto Rico.
Troopers said the investigation included search warrants, interviews and a review of cellphone records.
Emerson has yet to be arraigned.
