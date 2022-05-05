INDIANA, Pa. – Indiana Garden Club will hold its annual May Mart & Vendor Expo from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. May 20 and from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. May 21 at the White Township Recreation Complex, 495 E. Pike Road, Indiana, and S&T Bank Arena, 497 E. Pike Road, Indiana.

There will be plants, garden art, nature products, handmade items and food.

Proceeds will benefit club scholarships and local beautification projects.

Admission is $1 for adults and free for children.

Information: 724-541-4318.

Kelly Urban is a reporter for The Tribune-Democrat. She can be reached at (814) 532-5073. Follow her on Twitter @KellyUrban25.

