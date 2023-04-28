EBENSBURG, Pa. – Two women are running for Cambria County register of wills and clerk of Orphans Court.
Republican Cindy Perrone, who currently holds the seat, will face Democratic challenger Sharon Burk in November.
Perrone, of Northern Cambria, worked in the office for 20 years before being elected to her current position in 2019. She cites her experience, expertise and knowledge in arguing that she is the most capable person to lead the office.
“I am seeking reelection because I truly love my job,” Perrone said. “I enjoy serving the people of Cambria County, and my staff is wonderful to work with.”
During her term, Perrone kept the office open during COVID-19, provided options to swear in out-of-town executors through the FaceTime app, digitized efforts and traveled to Johnstown to accommodate attorneys and residents so that they did not need to travel to Ebensburg.
Burk, of Gallitzin, said that she’s always been involved with the community and previously worked with dislocated workers in Cambria County while employed by the Pennsylvania Department of Labor and Industry for 18 years.
“I think I can really improve the department. I’m a problem-solver, team builder,” she said.
Out of all of the open row offices, Burk described the register of wills and clerk of Orphans Court’s job as a good fit for her.
“I’m paper-oriented,” she said. “The register of wills deals heavily with attorneys, probates, marriage licenses, Orphans Court, those types of things, and it’s a good fit for me. I really improved the services under Rapid Response Coordination services as a state worker – actually helped to modernize and create easier ways for dislocated workers to work and deal with state agencies and local agencies.”
