JOHNSTOWN, PA. – The steel tracks that have guided Johnstown’s historic Inclined Plane for decades will soon be lifted from their hillside bed for replacement.
It’s part of a more than $15 million rehabilitation project that Cambria Transit Authority officials said will also halt traffic on Edgehill Drive.
The bulk of the work starts this week.
And the detour is needed because the team of contractors, including project lead Mosites Construction and Development, need to use a portion of the road as a job site to park heavy equipment and supplies, CamTran Director Rose Lucey-Noll said.
“We know people are going to miss the Incline,” she said. “But this is a sign of progress. It’s a good day that we’re seeing this project moving forward.”
If all goes well, the Inclined Plane will reopen to visitors by late spring 2023.
Between now and that point, just about every element necessary to ensure the funicular runs will be replaced, including rail ties, its pulley system and electrical wiring.
“Rehabilitating the Inclined Plane is a lot like working on an old house. It’s complicated, specialized work, and you never know what surprises it could mean,” Lucey-Noll said.
Part of the effort includes bringing its technology to 21st century standards. LED lighting will illuminate the tracks and a backup system will be added to lift and lower cars if outages occur, the authority has said.
The hillside attraction will remain closed during the entirety of the project, Lucey-Noll said.
That includes the Inclined Plane gift shop, ice cream shop, observation deck and the hillside hiking and biking trails.
It’s a matter of safety, she said.
“We don’t want anyone on the site or on the hillside near the tracks while work is going on all around them,” Lucey-Noll said.
As planned, steps from the Mound to the Incline will also be closed and vehicle and pedestrian traffic will be detoured around the landmark between the Visitors Center and Erie Street, she said.
Fans of Johnstown’s incline can track its progress online at www.inclinedplane.org/project-updates.
Inclined Plane souvenirs remain available through its online store, https://incline-plane-gift-shop.shoplightspeed.com.
Asiago’s Tuscan Italian restaurant will remain open through the duration of the project with modified hours, CamTran officials said. They are 4 to 9 p.m. Tuesdays through Thursdays, 4 to 10 p.m. Fridays, 11:30 a.m. to 10 p.m. Saturdays and 11:30 a.m. to 8 p.m. Sundays.
Patrons visiting the Visitors Center as well as Asiago’s can park between the corner of Tioga Street and Edgehill Drive up to the restaurant’s banquet entrance. Greene Street is also available for parking, Lucey-Noll said.
The Inclined Plane project has been in the works for years, with efforts to stabilize the passenger cars and replace bears already complete.
The project was funded by the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation, the National Park Service’s Save America’s Treasures Program and local matches through the Community Foundation for the Alleghenies and the 1889 Foundation.
Noll said the 2023 reopening is expected to coincide with new development on the hillside, including the first phase of Sliver Park on the banks of the river below.
“With everything else that is happening, we’re excited about coming out on the other side of this project (in 2023),” she said.
“There’s going to be a lot of new activity.”
