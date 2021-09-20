Inclined Plane No. 8 hike will be held at 2 p.m. Sunday beginning in the Muleshoe parking lots located on either side of Old Route 22.

Of the 10 inclined planes on the Allegheny Portage Railroad, No. 8 was the longest and steepest. Participants will learn about the inclines and levels of the railroad, how the system functioned and will be able to view a historic culvert.

Participants are encouraged to wear good walking shoes and bring water.

There is no fee to attend.

Reservations are required by calling 814-886-6150.

