WINDBER, Pa. – Colors spring from the canvas and then trees, a mountain peak, a starry sky, a lighthouse at twilight. It is the imaginative world of Ashlynne Berkebile.
Berkebile, a 2012 graduate of Windber Area High School, said she decided one day to transition from the mental health field to the abstract world of art.
A newcomer to the art circuit, Berkebile has been painting for two years, starting her own business AZ Oilscapes in 2021.
"It's very therapeutic for me," she said. "I would describe it as a mix between realistic and whimsical, capturing the beauty of nature the way my eye sees it."
Berkebile holds a bachelor's degree in psychology from Penn State and earned an online master's degree in science of psychology from Walden University in Minnesota.
"I was working as a case manager, and then I got promoted," she said. "As I worked my way up, the job got more stressful, and I really burned out."
Berkebile and her husband, Derek, quit their jobs in 2020 and moved to North Carolina to be near his parents.
That's when creativity bubbled to the surface.
Berkebile said she gathered art supplies and began watching online videos by Bob Ross. Ross was the creator and host of "The Joy of Painting," an instructional television program, that aired on PBS in the United States and CBC in Canada.
Instructional videos taught her how to add shadow and light, depth of field and capture features of trees and fences.
"Then when I felt like I had a groove, I started doing my own thing," she said.
Berkebile and her husband returned to Windber last year.
Berkebile paints with oil and acrylic on canvas and also paints light-switch covers, which are sold in the Gallery Shoppe at Bottle Works in the Cambria City section of Johnstown.
Painting landscapes has become her forte. She uses no photographs.
"I'm inspired by nature," she said. "But whenever I paint, I don't necessarily look at a picture or focus on one thing.
"I just go at it with no expectations and put the paint on the canvas and see where the paint leads me," Berkebile said.
Acrylic paint is easier to work with because it dries faster than oil paint, she said.
Berkebile paints using paper towels rather than brushes and also makes burnt wood frames.
She also creates personalized paintings when requested.
Breaking free from the yoke of the traditional workweek allows her the freedom of expression.
"Whenever I was working, I felt very confined," she said. "This is like my own little world. I see the progress that I've made over time.
"I enjoy being free and working things out," Berkebile said. "There is no pressure."
Berkebile is a member of the Junior Advisory Board for the Venue of Merging Arts, 307 Chestnut St. in the Cambria City section of Johnstown, said Janet Mical, VOMA volunteer. Mical admires the poise and skill of the young artist.
"She's very talented," Mical said. "She sees the beauty of the world around her."
Berkebile travels to art shows, selling her paintings in Cambria County, Bedford County and Altoona. She enjoys meeting new people.
"They will come over and say, 'That looks like my backyard,' or 'That looks like my trip to Arizona,'" she said. "We bond over something that I didn't even see had meaning."
Berkebile hopes to teach others what she has learned and has had offers to host paint parties at schools and events.
"I really want to start getting more involved in sharing the process with people so they can create," she said.
The message she shares is find a creative outlet.
"It's just experimenting," she said. "I never thought I would be able to paint these beautiful night skies. It's finding your own creative outlet and enjoying what you do."
Berkebile and AZ Oilscapes can be reached at:
814-410-7169
