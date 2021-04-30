When Hilary Hauck was a teenager, her love of books led her to attempt to write a novel.
However, after completing the first chapter, she decided to shelve the fledgling idea until she could gain more worldly knowledge.
Now a 52 year old, she has published her first book and is spreading her love of the written word through community outreach and events.
"There's nothing else I could think of that I'd rather be doing," Hauck said.
The accomplished writer and poet lives outside Colver. She is the co-founder of the Festival of Books in the Alleghenies and was president of Pennwriters Inc. from 2016-20.
But the United Kingdom native got her start in the village of Allhallows, where she spent her early years before her family moved to the town of Bromley, near London, where her father was a printer and her mother was a physical therapist.
As she was growing up, Hauck's family traveled frequently, especially to Greece but also to India, Nepal, France, Spain and a number of other countries, and in-between she read anything she could get her hands on.
"A lot of people think about the movies that were special to them, but it was the books for me," Hauck said.
Her love for reading and writing was encouraged by her grandmother – a woman who lost her family, leg and use of an arm after a bomb struck her home during World War II.
"Looking back, she kind of guided my future," Hauck said.
Her grandmother would speak French to her, make her do crossword puzzles and cook with her.
Hauck's "idealyc" childhood led her to have a passion for exploration, and after visiting Italy, she developed an interest in the country's culture.
After school, she attended the University of Brighton, in the United Kingdom, where she studied business and Italian.
Italy and beyond
Higher education wasn't the path she wanted to venture down, so instead she approached her mother one day and told her she was taking a trip to the Italy.
When Hauck's mother asked how long she'd be gone, Hauck answered with uncertainty, which led to a reaction of shock from her mom.
At 19 years old in 1988, Hauck packed her bags and was off to the country that held her curiosity.
Once there, she found it a slightly more difficult adjustment than she had thought it would be, mostly because she didn't speak the language.
That was remedied rather quickly, when Hauck made her way to something familiar, the stables – during her time in Allhallows, her family rode horses – where she worked for six months and learned the dialect.
After that, she taught English as a foreign language in Milan while living in the nearby village of Vigevano.
Hauck said she taught at all of the local high schools and also worked as a freelance translator.
"It was a lot of fun," she said.
During her 12 years as a teacher and translator, Hauck met her husband, Darryl, who was in Italy on business at a power plant where she was an interpreter.
Hauck said the two connected and began exchanging visits.
Then, in 2002, she moved to Cambria County, and the following year at 33 years old, they were married.
During that time, she also took a distance course in translation through City University of London, then completed the Chartered Institute of Linguists Diploma in Translation – a post-graduate qualification.
'From Ashes to Song'
Hauck's first introduction to the United States, outside of the Pittsburgh International Airport, was traveling through Nanty Glo.
She was quickly welcomed in and began to learn immigrant stories from locals who felt compelled to share their heritage with her because of her own journey.
By her late 30s, Hauck decided that it might be time to revisit writing.
She began with a story about her influential grandmother but became stuck – that's when she met Irene Smylnycky, whose parents – with her permission – became the subjects of Hauck's first book, "From Ashes to Song," which was released in April.
The novel follows the life of Smylnycky's father, a musician who traveled from Italy in 1911 to the U.S. in search of a better life and worked in the coal mines of the area.
Hauck was introduced to the woman by her grandson, who worked with Hauck's husband.
The two were connected to help with translation of Italian letters.
"It was the perfect story at the perfect time," Hauck said.
Upon finishing her first draft of the novel, she knew she needed feedback.
'Very creative nature'
After a Google search, she found the Pennwriters group, which holds workshops and conferences to help authors network and share aspects of the art.
Hauck signed up for a writing class in Lancaster and didn't know what to expect.
"By the first break, I knew I had found my people," she said.
Throughout the next few years, she became involved in the organization and attended what events she could.
During that time, Pennwriters was in search of a local representative for this part of the state and Hauck decided to volunteer.
As part of that role, she started the Inkwell writers group in Altoona, which began slowly, but has grown to dozens of members and continues to meet.
That's where friend and colleague Denise Weaver met the international traveler.
"I was so impressed with Hilary's plans for the group," she said about the Inkwell.
The two have known each other for about eight years, and Weaver described Hauck as a generous, caring and wonderful person.
"As a writer, she has a very creative nature," she said. "She has a way of really pulling the reader into her world."
Weaver has read Hauck's novel and said she "really enjoyed it."
"Our community – our greater community in western Pennsylvania – benefits from her being part of it and the writing world as well," Weaver said about her friend.
Book festival, benefit
Another friendship Hauck made through the group was with Ron Johnson, who attended the meetings in 2018 and pitched the idea of a book festival for the region.
Hauck said she loved the notion and was immediately on board.
"We wanted to do quite a big event," she added.
It was decided to invite authors, set up children's entertainment and get the community involved while moving the event around the region every year.
The first Festival of Books was held in Bedford in 2018, and with money raised from the gathering, the organization, chaired by Johnson, donated books and receiving blankets to the WIC program of that area.
In 2019, Johnson stepped down and Hauck chaired the event, which was held in Somerset and roughly $2,000 was raised for the Story Stroll project in the county.
"The idea is to provide an event for people to come in the morning and stay the whole day," Hauck said.
This year's festival will be held Sept. 18 in Ebensburg, although plans are tentative due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Hauck said one of the aspects of the book event she loves is to raise awareness for literacy needs in the area.
"Stories have been around since humans have been around and we need them," she said.
For more information about her story and work, visit www.hilaryhauck.com.
