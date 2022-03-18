JOHNSTOWN, Pa. – Blake Eckenrod is cooking up something good at Conemaugh Memorial Medical Center.
The 31-year-old Johnstown resident was named executive chef of the Johnstown hospital on Feb. 28. It’s a position where he’s able to show off his culinary talents for staff and the public at the Crossroads Cafe.
“It’s pretty exciting, and it’s been excellent,” Eckenrod said. “I’ve worked very hard over the years to move into this spot.”
Eckenrod, a 2009 graduate of Westmont Hilltop High School, said he started cooking when he was a 15-year-old employee at the former City View Bar & Grill in Westmont.
“I was working as a busboy and I got pulled into the kitchen on a night when someone walked out, and that started my cooking career,” he said. “I went to college at IUP and studied criminology and pre-law, but I continued cooking through college.”
While at Indiana University of Pennsylvania, Eckenrod was promoted to the job of executive sous chef at the Holiday Inn Johnstown-Downtown, as well as the Frank J. Pasquerilla Conference Center.
“Over the years, I bounced around town and worked in different restaurants in Johnstown and Indiana and stuck with it,” he said. “After I graduated, I decided I didn’t want to go through with the path I went to school for because I was into what I was doing.”
Embracing diversity
Prior to being named executive chef at Conemaugh, Eckenrod served as the executive sous chef at the hospital, taking the position in June 2019.
As executive chef, he said there’s a lot of preparation that goes into planning menus.
“The day of, the plan is already established,” he said. “By the time I get in in the morning, I already know exactly how the day should go. Menus are developed a week ahead of time, so they factor in things such as holidays and national events.
“There’s also a lot of diversity in the hospital, so all of that takes forward planning, especially when getting speciality ingredients to do ethnic dishes.”
Eckenrod said when he arrives in the morning, he begins to work on the day’s offerings.
“Everything is prepared fresh, and I try to get everything in as close to the day I’m using it as possible,” he said.
When selecting what foods to feature at the chef’s table, Eckenrod said, he likes to have a varied menu.
“Since we’re in a hospital and most of the people coming through are staff, they’re eating there five days a week, so the most important thing for me is making sure the menu is diverse so they’re not eating the same thing every day,” he said.
“The next thing is that I’m picking foods from different regions of the world because we do have such a diverse residency program and our physicians are diverse. I also like to do local dishes that are popular to the region.”
Eckenrod said he researches food and likes to stay on top of trends and what’s popular.
“Some of it’s what I’m in the mood for and what people are asking for,” he said. “I’m fortunate to be out there and seeing what people like and don’t like, and I use that as a basis for what’s going to come up in the future.”
The chef said that his role is coordinating everything so the finished product goes out looking exactly as it should.
“It comes down to sourcing the ingredients and knowing where I’m going to get everything from, keeping it within a reasonable price while presenting a nice product at the same time,” he said, “and making sure that the pieces we have in the back are all coordinating together in order to have one person do one thing and another person do another piece of the dish, so the day of, everything can be pulled together without having to scramble.
“I do scheduling, as well as training staff so they’re versatile in their roles and can function wherever I need them in a day.”
‘Pretty neat feeling’
Under Eckenrod’s leadership, the culinary team was named Food Management’s “Best Healthcare Recipe Contest” winners for two submitted recipes.
Eckenrod’s pierogi skillet, which is inspired by the flavors and traditions of western Pennsylvania, was awarded best regional dish.
His Indian butter cauliflower, a vegetarian spin on traditional Indian butter chicken, was selected as winner in the best plant-based chicken category.
“It’s always good to get your name out there, so I took the opportunity to put in a couple recipes I was fond of,” Eckenrod said. “I did this without any expectations, so it’s really cool. For us to have won two out of the 10 categories is a pretty neat feeling.”
Tonya Spada-Dixon, culinary and nutrition director at Conemaugh Memorial Medical Center, said the goal is to provide healthy, delicious meals that fuel personnel and deliver a first-class dining experience to patients and guests.
“Chef Blake’s creativity and passion for creating inventive dishes and executing them to perfection is an inspiration to each of us,” she said. “I am so proud to see him, and our entire team by extension, recognized with this well-deserved honor.”
In addition, the culinary team was recognized as the 2021 Hospital Housekeeping Systems Team of the Year. The award recognition is based on the team’s ability to exemplify HHS’ core values and their demonstration of outstanding operational performance, work ethic and customer service.
“Out of all the different divisions across the world, we were named team of the year, which is a huge recognition,” Spada- Dixon said. “It’s a recognition for our team members and our leadership team, as well as for the community to know that such a recognition was given in our Johnstown area.”
Eckenrod said that the engagement with the hospital staff has been the most rewarding part of the job.
“I’ve meet thousands of people by working here, and I know most by name and have formed casual relationships,” he said.
“I’m able to talk with them about their week and what’s going on in their lives, so that’s been a really cool experience.”
Kelly Urban is a reporter for The Tribune-Democrat. She can be reached at 814-532-5073. Follow her on Twitter @KellyUrban25.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.