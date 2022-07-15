PORTAGE, Pa. – Emily Horn always had a keen interest in agriculture.
Growing up on a farm, she enjoyed the blue sky and open fields.
These days, she digs her hands into the soil for a different venture.
Horn and her brother, Andy Golden, opened Floral Fields at Golden Farms, 1146 Munster Road, in Portage. They plant flowers and encourage visitors to pick their own bouquets.
“They can come to the store and get a pair of snips and a container and then head out to the field and pick flowers,” Horn said.
“I’ve been seeing all these flower farms popping up on social media.”
Horn enrolled in an online course on how to begin a cut-flower farm.
“I thought, ‘I can do this,’ and my brother was really into the idea. So we decided to have a joint venture – Floral Fields,” she said.
The flower fields are located on Golden Farms, owned by her father, Vince Golden, who bought the land when he got married in 1978.
Vince Golden lives on the 130-acre farm, growing buckwheat, sunflowers and hemp.
When Horn approached her father to start Floral Fields, she said he was quickly on board.
“When she came up with the idea, I didn’t hesitate,” Vince Golden said.
“You never know until you try it.”
Horn was an elementary teacher in the Portage Area School District before deciding to “step back a little” and do something different.
Horn and her brother each have three children who enjoy spending time on the farm.
Andy and Vince Golden and Matt Sinosky also operate Innovative Extracts, selling cannabis oil – or CBD – products, such as gummies, soaps, muscle creams and capsules made from cannabis grown on Golden Farms.
“We’re putting the focus on agritourism now and just getting people to come out and walk about and enjoy nature,” Andy Golden said.
A 130-year-old barn is being restored and incorporated as part of the agritourism plan.
Floral Farms has five events scheduled in the coming weeks.
They are:
n Flower Field Yoga, 6 to 8 p.m. July 22. Tickets are $25.
A yoga instructor will teach the benefits of physical and mental exercise. Attendees can bring their own mats and water.
n Date Night, 6 to 8 p.m. July 23. Tickets are $20.
n Kids Paint & Pick, 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. July 30. Tickets are $30.
With canvas and paints, a personal instructor will show children how to paint their favorite flowers.
n Adult Paint, Sip & Pick, 6 to 8 p.m. July 30. Tickets are $40.
Event will feature Marsh Art Parties, Woody Lodge Winery and Smoke’ Em Up BBQ.
n Flower Fest, noon to 6 p.m. Aug. 7.
Flower Fest will feature more than 20 vendors with locally made products and services and live music.
A total of 600 tickets are available at $20, and $25 after July 16. Free samples will be available from food and beverage vendors.
Floral Fields includes sunflowers, zinnias, cosmos, snap dragons and Black-eyed Susans.
“After COVID, I think people are looking for things to do outdoors,” Horn said.
“Everything revolves around the flowers.”
During the pandemic, the family planted sunflowers and invited the public to take photographs and enjoy the tranquility of the farm.
Many people came out.
“Because we have so many more flowers this year, we decided to call it Flower Fest,” Horn said.
Horn said she will add perennials and other flowers and plan other events.
“It’s so much work, but you’re outside,” she said.
“Nature has a way of helping your mind and body,” Vince Golden said.
“It’s therapeutic.”
Fore more information on Floral Fields at Golden Farms, visit floral-fields.com.
