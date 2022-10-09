Jim Gresh has found himself returning to the woods as of late.
Nature was an important part of his early life when he was growing up in the Dishong Mountain area. As time went on, though, Gresh, a Central Cambria High School and Carnegie Mellon University graduate, found himself spending less time outdoors.
But now, having retired, Gresh is often out among the trees, exploring the benefits of European ecological forestry, a technique also known as continuous cover forestry that is rarely used in the United States.
“I did not see this coming at all,” Gresh, a Canton, Ohio, resident, said during a telephone interview last month.
“I grew up in the mountains of Pennsylvania. I was a deer hunter, went fishing all the time in the mountain streams and all that kind of stuff, so I sort of grew up in that kind of environment. But after I got married, and we moved to Ohio – we even lived internationally for a while, things like that – I haven’t hunted in years and years.”
‘It’s healthy’
He continued: “There’s always a question, I guess, as you get older, it’s kinda like, ‘OK, what do I really want to do?’ I think there’s an aspect that I’d like to make a positive impact whatever I do. The more time I spent in the forest – and I just loved it out there; it probably reminds me of when I used to hunt as a child and that kind of stuff – I just loved being out there.
“It’s healthy. It’s spiritual. It’s mentally healthy. It’s a whole bunch of things.”
His journey back into nature started a few years ago.
Gresh and his wife, Heidi, purchased 122 acres of land in Tuscarawas County in eastern Ohio, where his family liked to boat and fish on occasion, with the thought of maybe building a cabin one day.
He approached some traditional loggers about possibly taking trees from his land.
‘Yep, nice timber’
There were not many older trees that would be profitable for timbering, so the response was always the same:
“Everybody that looked at it, they said, ‘Yep, nice timber. Really pretty forest here. But call me in 20 or 30 years. This is too young. We really don’t do that kind of thing.’ ”
Gresh, however, was “sort of intrigued by this whole concept of timbering. ‘Could I make any profit on this stuff?’ ”
He explained the United States’ clearcutting approach, which involves removing all trees in one harvest, is primarily based around oak regeneration in order to meet the demand for the popular and profitable wood.
“Generally, the normal practice is you remove the canopy, in the United States,” Gresh said.
“In theory, that should help your oak trees, and then you apply lots of herbicide chemicals, so you can keep down all the other vegetation and you allow the oak trees to grow. So, in the U.S., we tend to cut heavy and we apply lots and lots of chemicals.
“In Europe, they’re almost fanatical about no clearcutting. They want to protect the canopy of the forest, and they hate chemicals, so it’s about as opposite as you could possibly get.”
The continuous-cover approach involves taking a limited harvest and maintaining a permanent canopy.
“The reason I like it is I feel there’s lots of scientific evidence that says if you protect the canopy of a forest, it just makes the forest more humid, more temperature-regulated,” Gresh said.
“It protects the soil so it doesn’t get leached so badly, and, frankly, it just makes a great environment for lots of creatures from the bottom up.”
Gresh now has approximately 550 acres of land, from which he has harvested 690,000 board feet – almost all hardwoods, such as oak, hickory, poplar and walnut – since 2016.
And, in the process, he has found “my new calling,” he said.
He has joined several forestry associations, visited Europe firsthand to learn about the techniques and started studying at Malone University in Canton, pursuing a degree in ecology.
Co-authored article
Gresh recently co-authored an article titled “Assessing the Effects of Close-to-Nature Forestry on Forest Birds in the Eastern United States: A Case Study and Way Forward” for the publication Avian Biology Research.
Gresh said the forestry community seems open to hearing his ideas, “but again when they look at it, they’re like, ‘Ahh, yeah, this is really different.’ ”
“If we can influence the industry to a more ecological approach, then it’s sort of making a positive impact on the world,” Gresh said.
“In my age, where I am now, kind of in the last chapter or whatever, I’d kind of like to have a positive impact.
“That’s what gives me energy and gets me pumped up about it. I’m very excited about what we’re doing now. I think I found what I really love doing now.”
Commented
