JOHNSTOWN, Pa. – As a 7-year-old, Stephanie Rosendale often spent afternoons behind a sewing machine with her grandmother, dreaming up creations one stitch at a time.
“It wasn’t always pretty,” said Rosendale, 23.
“There was this one blue and green box dress I made,” she said with a laugh. “It didn’t fit at all, but I loved it anyway.”
She has had a passion for fashion ever since. After spending her early college years pursuing “safe,” unfulfilling careers, that same passion is taking her to Manhattan’s renowned New York Fashion Week this fall.
Fashion show winner
The all-expenses-paid trip was Rosendale’s prize for winning West Virginia University’s annual fashion show on May 4.
Rosendale said she was one of seven contestants in the design category.
Colleen Moretz, West Virginia associate professor of fashion, dress and merchandising, said Rosendale and her classmates were challenged to create a piece of fashion that “transformed” on the runway.
Rosendale’s response was a bold red cocktail dress whose rose petals hid a colorful evening gown underneath.
“Each petal revealed another piece of the dress,” Rosendale said, describing a rose-style bodice and a skirt that dropped into an evening dress.
Unique idea
Moretz credited Rosendale for drawing up a unique idea and then finding a way to make it a reality.
“It really came down to engineering. She wanted both dresses to be visually pleasing, and it came down to figuring out a way to have each of those petals come off exactly how she wanted,” Moretz said.
“And that’s exactly what she did.”
It was a task that Rosendale didn’t give up on even in the final seconds before the dress debuted on the stage last month.
“Moments before the model went on stage, I was freaking out because some of the Velcro (for the petals) came off,” Rosendale said, describing frantic, last-minute adjustments.
When the transformation was executed flawlessly on stage, “I was so happy that I was about to cry,” she said.
Rosendale, of Westmont, is the daughter of David Rosendale and Karin Helsel, and two stepparents, Marlo Rosendale and Gary Helsel.
She is a 2018 graduate of Westmont Hilltop Junior-Senior High School who first attended Duquesne University and the University of Pittsburgh at Johnstown before settling in at West Virginia University.
Passion for fashion
She said she has “always” had a passion for creating art and fashion, but resisted pursuing it as a career.
“When I went into business, I realized it was just a safe backup. I was miserable,” she said.
Rosendale credited her family and her West Virginia fashion, dress and merchandising professors – specifically Moretz, Beth Shorrock and Angela Uriyo – for their unwavering guidance and support.
She said she was encouraged to compete in the school’s contest this spring.
Her first-place finish in the design category means she will get to spend the entire week in New York for Fashion Week.
Latest styles
The event serves as a high- profile unveiling of the season’s latest styles, drawing in the industry’s top companies, leading designers and most in-demand models.
“I’ve heard stories (from classmates) who have seen celebrities.
“The last winner attended an event by (New York-based hair care company) TRESemmé,” Rosendale said.
Rosendale plans to enjoy the moment, but she also said she plans to make the most of the opportunity.
She’s making sure her own sense of style – and her portfolio – will be evident.
Rosendale said she’s handmaking every outfit she plans to wear for Fashion Week. She also plans to have plenty of business cards designed to easily enable industry professionals to view her other creations.
Shorrock, an associate professor, wasn’t surprised Rosendale was taking a creative approach to marketing herself at Fashion Week.
“Stephanie is someone who really thinks about how she should position herself, or even create more opportunities with an opportunity she is given,” she said. “She’s one of those students who pushes herself to go that extra mile.”
‘She’s a risk-taker’
Shorrock recalled Rosendale tearing old pieces of pre-worn material into strips and creating a yarn to weave together a small top during her textile studio course.
“She’s a risk-taker. She’s so dedicated, and you can always count on her following through,” Shorrock said.
And the West Virginia University senior’s design contest submission – her rose dress – reflected all of that, she added.
For all of her planning, Rosendale said, it’s still hard to imagine exactly what to expect out of New York Fashion Week.
But she realizes it’s a huge opportunity.
“I want to have fun there,” she said, but I also know it’s the opportunity of a lifetime.”
Commented
