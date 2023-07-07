JOHNSTOWN, Pa. – John “Jack” DeLisa is spending his golden years waking up early and doing something that he loves – delivering The Tribune-Democrat to fellow tenants at Valley Pike Manor on Franklin Street in Johnstown.
DeLisa, 82, said that he hit on the idea one day while sitting in the lobby of the eight-floor senior complex.
"I was sitting here thinking, 'These older people like to have their coffee in the morning and read the newspaper,' ” he said, “but it’s hard for them to come down, so I decided to deliver to them.”
Valley Pike Manor, located across the street from Conemaugh Memorial Medical Center, has about 75 tenants.
“Google Assistant wakes him around 6 a.m. and reads him the news headlines,” Dianne Frye DeLisa, his daughter-in-law, said.
Then Jack DeLisa waits in the lobby for the newspapers to arrive.
“I sit here and wait for Rick,” he said. “He comes in a car and comes to the door and hands them to me, and I deliver them. There is only eight or nine.”
DeLisa slides a newspaper under the door of a man living on the eighth floor.
For other residents, he stuffs the newspapers into bags and hangs them outside their doors.
“Some of them can’t bend over, so I put them in the bags,” he said. “Sometimes, on the one floor, I’ll just sit on the bench and just wait. You can see the hands reaching out and taking the paper out of the bag.”
Friends and family aren’t surprised by his altruism.
“That is so Jack,” Dianne Frye DeLisa said. “No matter who it is, he wants to make their days brighter.
“When he meets somebody for the first time, he’s instantly their friend, like the guy at Walmart or the cashier at Conzatti’s (Italian Market),” she said.
Elaine Vargo, 79, a resident at Valley Pike Manor, cooks breakfast for DeLisa.
Vargo, who has lived at the complex for seven years, grew up in the West End and has eight children, 17 grandchildren and five great-grandchildren. They became friends when Jack DeLisa moved into Valley Pike Manor about two years ago.
“Then I go up to his place around 5 or 6 o’clock because he loves to cook,” Vargo said. “He has me up there for dinner most evenings.”
DeLisa, born and raised in Windber, enlisted in the U.S. Army at 18 and spent three years in the 1960s in the U.S. and in France.
He later worked for DeLisa Concrete and Remodeling, the family business.
“We did it for 38 years, doing driveways, patios and sidewalks,” he said.
The concrete business boomed after the 1977 Johnstown flood, when nearly 12 inches of rain fell within 24 hours.
“After the flood, we were swamped with jobs,” he said. “There was so much flood damage. That really got me going.”
DeLisa retired from the concrete business in 2008 due to an illness likely caused by many years of breathing in concrete dust while not wearing a mask.
DeLisa and his wife Joan, now deceased, have three children and three grandchildren.
Why does he deliver newspapers?
“Because I have nothing better to do,” he laughs. “If I’m not doing that, I’m watching TV.”
He said that he spends most of the day with Vargo.
“I’m either at her apartment or at my apartment,” he said. “We cook together and talk together.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.