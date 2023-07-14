JOHNSTOWN, Pa. – Every summer for roughly 140 years, area residents have been entertained by a group of dedicated musicians in downtown Johnstown’s Central Park and surrounding areas.
The Johnstown Reed Band is the oldest continuously playing group in the region, having been chartered in 1883.
“A lot of this is about tradition,” co-conductor and percussionist Michael Bodolosky said.
There are roughly 40 members that meet a handful of times throughout the summer in Central Park to perform.
The musicians, dressed in white shirts and black pants, gather in the gazebo while their fans set up lawn chairs and stake out spots in the grass to listen to performances that range from marches and show tunes to circus songs, concert music and more.
“Everybody who’s anybody playing music has played in community bands in Johnstown,” band president and trumpeter Bill Williams said.
More experience
While some performers have been part of the group for decades – playing saxophone, French horn, trumpet, percussion and wind instruments – others are teenagers enlisted by their band directors as a way to keep playing during the summer and receive additional experience.
The age range of the band’s musicians is 16 to 76 at this time, although there have been older players throughout the years.
“A lot of the members played until they couldn’t,” Williams said.
He and the others referenced Agnes McConaughy, who was in her 90s before she stepped down.
Becky Catelinet started playing with the group as a teenager and continued for years, similar to many of the members.
Bodolosky joked that at the end of the school year, he and other music leaders pick young performers to join the band.
He said that that’s how he got started, and co-conductor and French horn player Dennis Emert said the same happened to him.
‘Outlet to play’
In recent years, Catelinet, who also spent 40 years performing with the Johnstown Symphony Orchestra, took a break from the Johnstown Reed Band, but has returned and is excited to keep performing.
“This is really my outlet to play,” she said.
The same goes for longtime French horn player Robert Billings, who has been with the band for the past 50 years.
During the first concert this summer, the group played “Invicta” by James Swearingen; “The Music Man,” arranged by Alfred Reed; “Armed Forces Salute” by Bob Lowden; and many other notable songs.
Bodolosky and Emert said marches such as John Philip Sousa’s are always enjoyable.
“Sousa had a great formula,” Emert said. “They’re fun to play.”
“And the audience loves them,” Catelinet added.
Familiar tunes
The group typically picks songs that people are familiar with and that suit an outdoor area or park.
Every week, the selection is different, “which can be rather difficult because we usually have one rehearsal,” Catelinet said.
Funding for the concerts is provided through a Recording Music Performance Trust Fund grant under agreements with Local No. 41 of the American Federation of Musicians.
Throughout the years, the band has had several conductors, with Otto Sann being one of the earliest. He led the group from 1909 to 1959.
Others include Clarence Hurrell, C. James Kocher, Bruce Scileny and Williams’ father, William Williams.
A new change this year is having Bodolosky and Emert co-conduct the band.
After a change in leadership, it was hard to pick between the two talented musicians, so the group decided to go with both to see how that would work out.
Emert said there’s a lot of unknowns, but he and Bodolosky are ready for the challenge.
“Between the two of us, there’s easily 100 years of experience,” Bodolosky joked.
Both Catelinet and Williams said that at the first practice, the group could tell something was different, and it was a good change to have the co-conductors leading the band.
For Steve Swintosky and Barb Figard, attending the Johnstown Reed Band concerts is a tradition.
The pair stop in Central Park to hear their friend’s granddaughter play and enjoy the upbeat tunes.
“I just like to listen to it,” Figard said.
Swintosky added that, as a U.S. Navy veteran, he prefers the patriotic songs.
He also commended the longevity of the members and described it as a tribute to the camaraderie formed within the group.
The next concert is Thursday, followed by July 27 and Aug. 3.
All concerts begin at 7 p.m.
