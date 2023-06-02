BOSWELL, Pa. – Red, white and blue “Hometown Heroes” banners displaying the images and names of local veterans line the streets of Boswell Borough.
More than 100 of the flags were hung by borough worker Tom Lisbon before Memorial Day.
They will remain in place until after Labor Day, including during the Boswell Block Party on Aug. 12.
Two Boswell Borough Council members – Le Ann Kaltenbaugh and Miranda Revak – spearheaded the initiative to honor those who served in the military last year after seeing similar displays in other communities.
Local residents were given the opportunity to pay for banners for loved ones that the borough then publicly displayed.
“I think part of it is you didn’t realize how many people in our area served in all the different branches,” Kaltenbaugh said.
“We have some really neat ones. We have ones with whole families of brothers on them in different branches. We have a husband and a wife on one – one side is the husband, the other is the wife, because they were both in the military. Just things that we really weren’t aware of.”
She called the entire experience “very humbling.”
Kaltenbaugh spoke about a personal connection to the project, saying, “My dad was military and I think that had something to do with it on my side. I just wanted a way to show appreciation to him and to fellow vets that have fought for our country.”
Along with honoring those who served in the military, the banners also spruce up the borough’s streets.
“They’re just nice,” Revak said.
“They physically made the town just something to look at as you drive through, just pretty, honestly, something respectful. I think it draws attention. It’s just visibly pleasing and just a nice overall project.”
Revak said the idea of putting up the banners was something positive to do after all the challenges faced by the community during the COVID-19 pandemic.
“COVID was terrible, but it also just brought such a thought of unity,” Revak said. “I feel like everyone was just so supporting. We were just looking for things to unite everyone and thought that was a good project to do.”
The banners were not limited to Boswell residents, but also made available to people from throughout the entire North Star School District footprint. No proof of residence was required.
“I feel like if they feel ties enough to Boswell that they want a flag here, then great,” Revak said.
The two council members hoped that maybe 50 banners would be requested.
Approximately 30 were purchased in 2022. That total tripled this year.
There might be more flags in 2024, but only about two and a half blocks remain where they could be hung.
“Getting the orders was very overwhelming because of the amount that came in,” Kaltenbaugh said.
“Every day we were getting emails for more, and more and more. Finally, we were like, ‘This is it. Last day. We’ve got to cut it off.’ Now, we started a wish list.
“We said we weren’t taking any more, but we’ll see for next year what we’re doing.”
Revak said the demand is high because “everybody wants to share their story. It’s really touching.”
