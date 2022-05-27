JOHNSTOWN, Pa. – When Sidman native Jordan Wingard joined the U.S. Navy, it was because he wanted to serve his country.
It was also a way to follow in his older brother's footsteps in special operations.
The 2008 Forest Hills graduate initially considered a career as a special warfare combat crewman – the same as his sibling, Gabe – but diverted to a Navy diver after investigating the career.
"It was kind of just by chance, and that's what I went for," he said.
Wingard shipped off to boot camp in the fall of 2008 and multiple re-enlistments and several diver's trainings later, in February he earned the distinguished title of master diver.
He's one of just 99 in the U.S. Navy to hold the rank.
Path to success
To get there, Wingard had to first work for six years as a second-class diver – his first title after diving school in Panama City, Florida.
He then advanced through the ranks and secured a recommendation from his commanding officer to go to first class dive school.
Wingard then had to become an E6 – first-class petty officer – then an E7 – chief petty officer.
Once he held the higher rank for two years he took a 100-hour salvage officer course online with a six-hour written examination and received another recommendation from his commanding officer and a current master diver.
After that, he enrolled in the master diver evaluations that consisted of a five-week course in which he had to show proficiency with every apparatus the Navy uses and score an average of 80 to pass.
That included everything from a SCUBA rig and Mark 25 and Mark 16 underwater breathing apparatus to a Kirby-Morgan 37.
Wingard earned the title on his first try and became a master diver along with the other three men in his class.
"It was a really emotional time," he said. "It's definitely, I think, one of the toughest qualifications the Navy has."
Enjoyable career
Although he didn't initially plan on becoming a naval diver, the career has been not only enjoyable but satisfying, he said.
A majority of his training came from the military dive school in Panama City, and out of the first 80 or 90 men with dive contracts for second class certification, Wingard was one of 20 to make it out of the course.
His first duty station was Pearl Harbor, Hawaii.
While there he worked on a salvage command defueling a submerged World War II tanker, the USS Chehalis, in 165 feet of water in Pago Pago, American Samoa.
It was when standing on top of the sunken ship looking out into the crystal clear water that he knew this was what he wanted to do with his life.
"I thought, 'I could keep doing this for awhile,'" he said.
During his 13 years in the Navy, Wingard has traveled around the world, diving for various operations – from deep excursions to more shallow jobs.
One dive that stands out to him involved a close encounter with a 12-foot tiger shark.
He was off the coast of Hawaii, diving on an old tug boat that was sunk to create an artificial reef.
Wingard said there were smaller sharks around the entire time but at one point they all swam away quickly.
Neither he, nor anyone else, knew why, until they spotted the larger creature.
That shark circled them for the rest of the dive and on their ascent, before swimming off into the deep blue again.
"It was kind of cool being in the water with an animal like that," Wingard said.
As for conditioning his body for diving, Wingard hasn't had much trouble.
"There's not much to it as long as you can clear your ears and equalize that pressure in your middle ear," he said.
'Being successful'
Overall, he's enjoyed his time in the Navy, and described the journey as a "whirlwind until this point."
"It's been a great career so far," Wingard said. "I really enjoy what I do."
Long-time friend, fellow Navy diver and Chief Petty Officer Jeremy "PJ" O'Dell described Windgard as "focused on being successful and doing what was required to be successful."
The pair have been friends since O'Dell picked Wingard up from the airport at his first duty station in Hawaii.
Wingard confided in his friend prior to making it to master diver evaluations and the two talked through the process on different occasions.
O'Dell said he knew it wasn't a matter of if Wingard would earn the distinguished qualification, it was just a matter of when.
Still, he was impressed by his friend's accomplishment.
Wingard is stationed in San Diego, California, at the Naval Special Warfare Command.
During his time there, he was involved in special operation training and education for United States and foreign military forces and other personnel in basic Naval Special Warfare techniques, equipment, tactics and procedures.
The local man was also the leading chief petty officer and high-risk instructor for the second phase dive locker responsible for the training dive medicine, charting and physics as well as all operating procedures for open- and closed-circuit diving equipment used in combat diving operations.
His next duty station will be the Naval Base in Guam.
While there he'll serve as the command master diver, leading a team of divers responsible for re-compression chamber operations and treatments for diving related illnesses and other diving operations.
He was selected to promote to senior chief petty officer in May and – now qualified as a master diver – Wingard is on his way to his goal of master chief petty officer – the highest rank he can hold.
O'Dell has complete confidence in Wingard's ability to achieve that goal.
"He is fortunate enough to put in the hard work and be rewarded for the hard work," O'Dell said. "There's nothing that's going to hold him back as far as the ambitions and goals he has."
Wingard credits his dedication and success in the Navy to those around him.
"When you're surrounded by the people that are the best of the best at what they do in the world, it's easy to push yourself," he said.
