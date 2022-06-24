TIRE HILL, Pa. – Growing up on a Paint Township property surrounded by farmland, Josh Huntsman didn’t learn to cook the “easy” way.
The task meant walking down the road for fresh milk each morning.
Cuts of beef came from cattle his family bought and split with friends and neighbors, and almost everything was made at home “from scratch,” he said.
“We almost never went to the store,” he said.
“Whether it was milk or vegetables, everything we used was fresh.”
Huntsman is implementing the lessons he learned at home – and during his 20 years in the restaurant business – at his new venture, Tire Hill Taco.
That means slow-simmered cuts of chicken, beef and pork for his tacos, burritos and bowls, and hand-pressed taco shells and fresh ingredients to fill them with at the 500 Tire Hill Road eatery, he said.
“I’m obsessive about how I cook,” Huntsman said.
“I wouldn’t want to make anything that I wouldn’t give my three daughters.”
He described Tire Hill Taco as his own twist on the made-to-order Mex-American mainstay Chipotle Mexican Grill.
Huntsman blended his way of cooking with the type of business model he knows well.
Huntsman, of Conemaugh Township, Somerset County, got his introduction into the restaurant business working for local and national chains, including Em’s Subs and Five Guys Burgers and Fries, where he worked as an assistant manager for three years before branching off on his own a decade ago.
“I know what I’m good at. I take pride in being a good line cook,” he said, noting that his prior work taught him about the importance of consistency, quality and cost.
Once a customer orders a taco, burrito, bowl or salad, Tire Hill Taco allows that customer to then pick what the item is filled with – such as red and green salsas, onions, rice, beans and cheese.
“One of the best things about what I’m making is that it’s all customizable,” he said.
“With the toppings, you only get what you want.”
Huntsman said his shop’s cuts of pork and chicken are braised slowly each day until they shred with a fork.
Chunks of pork simmer in flavorful ingredients that are often abundant in Mexican kitchens – garlic, onion, lard and cumin, he said.
A 2003 Windber Area High School graduate, Huntsman first pursued a career in computer programming before realizing he was a better fit in the kitchen.
He credited Em’s Subs’ Melanie Beckner for helping guide him down the path toward operating his own restaurant.
For a short time, he and a Caribbean-born colleague operated the Jamaican-inspired Flava Deli on Von Lunen Road in Johnstown.
Since 2020, Huntsman operated a Subway inside the Tire Hill space that his taco shop now occupies.
“My hope was to get a variance from corporate to sell burritos here, too,” he said.
“But COVID-19 changed everything. Suddenly, the model that was successful for Subway in rural areas wasn’t working anymore. The local neighborhood was very supportive, but it just wasn’t enough traffic to make it work.”
So, he shifted back to his original idea for the space – street tacos and Mexican- inspired fare.
Huntsman’s menu includes empanadas, salads and nachos.
‘Go the whole way’
Before opening in April, Huntsman said he began experimenting with some of his dishes and handing them out to frequent customers, friends and neighbors.
He said he has been open six days a week since then – Monday through Saturday – while building a client base.
Inside the eatery, he has a small dining area with a handful of tables and a designated area where kids can color while waiting for their orders.
Huntsman said he is working on adding more side dishes to his menu and partnering with a Conemaugh Valley farmer to have poblano peppers and other varieties grown for his eatery.
Huntsman said he’d also like to add cooking classes in the future to share his passion for the craft.
“I’m here doing this myself every day,” he said, “but that’s what works for me. If you’re going to do something, I think you have to go the whole way. I want everything to be the way I’d want it to be – every time.”
