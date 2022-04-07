JOHNSTOWN, Pa. – Most nonprofit organizations cannot survive without a team of dedicated volunteers. Whether it is caring for children and senior citizens or planning fundraisers, their help is crucial.
The Humane Society of Cambria County is no different.
Caring for animals takes a capable staff and hard-working volunteers bubbling with compassion.
That’s where Kylie Claycomb steps in.
A 2015 Forest Hills High School graduate, Claycomb is the shelter’s volunteer coordinator. She has worked at the Richland Township shelter since August and is responsible for organizing its 307 volunteers.
It all starts with a passion for animals, she said.
“I love animals. That’s what got me interested in working here,” Claycomb said during an interview at the shelter. “It’s really fulfilling to see an animal go to the best home – a forever home.”
The no-kill shelter on Galleria Drive extension opened in 1976.
On any given day, the humane society might house 15 to 20 dogs and 70 to 100 cats and kittens. The shelter accepts both stray and owner-surrendered animals. That includes animals that may be sick, elderly, pregnant, injured or aggressive.
At times, the pets come in droves.
“We’ve had several hoarding cases come into the shelter since I started working here,” Claycomb said. “We had 36 cats removed from the same home. A lot of them were feral and didn’t want anything to do with us, but a good number, we’ve been able to work with and some have been adopted out.”
Volunteers must sometimes tend to the less desirable duties: cleaning cages, doing dishes or laundry, performing yard maintenance. Others help with community events or exercise the dogs.
“We have a fair amount of dog walkers who take them for brief walks to Lowe’s or Home Depot,” Claycomb said. “It’s good for them to spend some time outside the shelter.”
What makes a good volunteer?
“I would say someone who is dedicated to coming regularly and who is willing and able to help in whatever is needed that day,” Claycomb said.
One of the shelter’s volunteers is Heidi Lanzendorfer. She was recognized as the shelter’s outstanding volunteer for 2021 after performing 150 volunteer hours.
Lanzendorfer is featured in a promotional volunteer video on the humane society’s YouTube page.
“As human beings, it is our responsibility to love and care for the animals on our earth,” she said. “I would encourage anyone and everyone to volunteer.”
‘Working with people’
Jessica Vamos, the shelter’s executive director, said Claycomb brings drive and passion to the job of volunteer coordinator.
“She has a knack for working with people,” Vamos said. “Her position isn’t just about helping animals, but about helping people.”
Claycomb hopes to see the volunteer program grow and add more community activities – such as visiting Conemaugh Memorial Medical Center with a box of kittens.
“We take kittens there for the staff,” she said. “It’s like therapy for them after dealing with COVID on top of their regular duties at the hospital. It’s been satisfying for the staff to take a break and focus on the happy things.”
Patrick Buchnowski is a reporter for The Tribune-Democrat. He can be reached at 814-532-5061. Follow him on Twitter @PatBuchnowskiTD.
